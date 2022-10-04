RENT THE RUNWAY ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Rent the Runway, Inc. on Behalf of Rent the Runway Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Rent the Runway, Inc. ("Rent the Runway" or the "Company") RENT on behalf of Rent the Runway stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Rent the Runway has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On or around October 27, 2021, Rent the Runway conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), the company sold 17 million shares Tuesday for $21 each after marketing 15 million shares for $18 to $21. Since the IPO the stock has plummeted and on March 18, 2022, Rent the Runway stock closed at $6.75.

Specifically, the investigation seeks to determine whether the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with its October 2021 IPO and subsequent investor communications contained untrue statements of material facts or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made therein not misleading concerning the Company's business, and operations.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Rent the Runway shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.

