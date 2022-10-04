Ryan Reynolds To Keynote Indeed Futureworks 2022, A New Interactive Experience Shaping The Future Of Work October 12-13

Jason Sudeikis, Issa Rae and other top leaders and influencers to share how innovative technology and simplified end-to-end hiring allows employers and job seekers to thrive

Indeed, a leading global hiring platform, will host Indeed FutureWorks 2022, a two-day annual conference designed to bring industry and thought leaders together to prepare for the future of work. It will take place in-person in New York City as well as virtually from October 12-13, with registration currently open at IndeedFutureWorks.com.

Indeed FutureWorks, formerly Indeed Interactive, represents a new and fresh approach to its annual marquee event. This year's theme represents the company's commitment to creating a journey to better work. Attendees will hear the latest workplace trends from top leaders and influencers and learn about innovative products and solutions driving change and providing opportunities for more employer and job seeker success.

"There have been unprecedented shifts that upended not only the way we work, but also how we approach and think about the world of work," said Chris Hyams, Indeed CEO. "We recognize we must meet the challenges and opportunities these shifts create. FutureWorks is a must-attend event for those looking to learn strategies and solutions to connect employers and job seekers in a faster, simpler and more human way, reflecting the current and future state of work."

Ryan Reynolds, award-winning actor, writer, producer and entrepreneur, will deliver the event's keynote address, "Levity in Leadership," focused on how to pivot careers, build brands, and blaze a trail in business with authentic connections. Among others, Indeed's Chris Hyams, CEO; Priscilla Koranteng, Chief People Officer; LaFawn Davis, SVP of Environmental, Social & Governance; Svenja Gudell, Chief Economist; and Maggie Hulce, EVP and GM for Enterprise will share insight, guidance, and key trends to move today's businesses forward. The full agenda can be found at IndeedFutureWorks.com/agenda and additional featured speakers in-person and virtually currently include:

With 20 people hired every minute,1 Indeed is the strategic partner to help employers get to the hire faster and more efficiently. Indeed FutureWorks is open to all HR practitioners, talent acquisition professionals, recruiters, executives, and anyone involved in hiring and the future of work. Tickets are currently available for both the in-person and virtual experience. To register to attend: IndeedFutureWorks.com.

