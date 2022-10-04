Roofing Market In North America to grow by USD 4.28 Bn, High Demand For Bitumen Coating to Boost the Market Growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Roofing Market size in North America is expected to grow by USD 4.28 bn during 2021-2026 according to the latest market research report by Technavio. As per Technavio, the increasing demand for residential and commercial construction owing to rapid urbanization will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2021-2026. Read Free Sample Report.
Roofing Market In North America: Regional Analysis
The US will account for 61% of market growth. The market in this region will expand more slowly than the markets in Canada and Mexico. Over the course of the forecast period, the expansion of the building and construction sector and the expansion of infrastructure will support the growth of the roofing market in North America and the US.
Roofing Market In North America: Segmentation Analysis
- By Geography
- By Application
- Residential
- Non-Residential
The roofing market share growth in North America by the residential segment will be significant during the forecast period. The roofing market in North America is anticipated to grow significantly due to strengthening consumer finances, lower interest rates, and decreasing unemployment, which will help reduce the stock of excess housing and support the construction of new houses and consequently of new roofs across North America. Population growth and urbanization will also support gains in the residential roofing segment. The population boom and the falling interest rates have propelled growth in the housing market in various countries. Buy Sample Report.
Market Drivers
The rising demand for bitumen coating is one of the main drivers fueling growth in the North American roofing market. Asphalt commonly referred to as bitumen, is frequently utilized in waterproofing systems in both residential and commercial structures. By decreasing the temperatures when applied to the roof, bitumen coatings lessen the carbon footprint of buildings.
Due to their many benefits and resilience to extreme weather, these coatings are widely employed in modern structures, low-slope roofs, ceilings, walls, roof gardens, and eco-roofing. Bitumen is the perfect substance for waterproofing because of its great mechanical qualities. Additionally, it keeps these qualities for a long time and makes a big difference in a building's lifespan.
Vendor Landscape
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Beacon Roofing Supply Inc.
- Carlisle Companies Inc.
- CertainTeed
- Firestone Fibers and Textiles Company LLC
- GAF Materials LLC
- Johns Manville
- Owens Corning
- Seaman Corp.
- Sika AG
- The IKO Group of Companies
Roofing Market In North America Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.13%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 4.28 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
2.67
|
Regional analysis
|
US, Canada, and Mexico
|
Performing market contribution
|
US at 61%
|
Key consumer countries
|
Afghanistan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Beacon Roofing Supply Inc., Carlisle Companies Inc., CertainTeed, Firestone Fibers and Textiles Company LLC, GAF Materials LLC, Johns Manville, Owens Corning, Seaman Corp., Sika AG, and The IKO Group of Companies
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Beacon Roofing Supply Inc.
- Carlisle Companies Inc.
- CertainTeed
- Firestone Fibers and Textiles Company LLC
- GAF Materials LLC
- Johns Manville
- Owens Corning
- Seaman Corp.
- Sika AG
- The IKO Group of Companies
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
