Familiarization with the course of rice harvesting at the Islom dekhkan farm and visiting an exhibition of grain crops in Tursunzoda

TAJIKISTAN, October 3 - On October 3, in the city of Tursunzoda, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, visited the "Islom" dekhkan farm and started the rice harvest.

Dekhkan farm "Islom" is located in the rural jamoat named after Jura Rahmonov, it was founded in 2000 by the Bobokhonov family and has 1.2 hectares of land at its disposal.

It was reported that one of the main activities of the Islom dekhkan farm is the cultivation of rice, this year this grain crop was sown on 0.60 hectares.

The Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, during his visit to the Islom dekhkan farm, had a warm conversation with the dehkans and thanked them for the efficient and rational use of land, food production and support for the agrarian policy of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan.

It should be said that on the lands of the farm this is a repeated sowing, before that, the workers on 0.60 hectares, having sown grain, received 2.5 tons of crops.

Last year, farmers from 0.60 hectares sown with rice received more than 4 tons of high-quality laser rice. And this year they hope to get the desired harvest.

Along with rice growing, the workers annually grow turnips, tomatoes, cucumbers, garlic, beets, peppers and greens on separate plots of the farm. Now, with repeated sowing, cabbage is grown on 0.60 hectares, and eggplants on 0.30 hectares, the shareholders of the farm receive a high yield.

According to the head of the farm, the shareholders have collected more than 8 tons of eggplant so far and offered them to consumer markets, earning 80,000 somoni.

The workers of the economy, both in the main sowing and in the secondary sowing, effectively use every inch of irrigated land and are engaged in the production of agricultural products, including grain crops and vegetables.

Here, the Head of State, Emomali Rahmon, got acquainted with the exhibition of grain crops. The workers presented their products, including various types of rice, barley, wheat, flax, millet, chickpeas and soybeans.

The Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, gave useful advice, recommendations to business executives and responsible persons in the sphere for even more efficient use of every inch of land and greater agricultural production.