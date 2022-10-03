Commissioning of a new building of the secondary educational institution No. 92 in Tursunzoda

TAJIKISTAN, October 3 - On October 3, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, in the rural jamoat named after Jura Rahmonov of the city of Tursunzoda, commissioned a new building of the secondary educational institution No. 92 named after Kamoliddin Madumarov.

The new educational building for 1300 students in two shifts was built in a modern style, as a sign of support for the creative and educational policy of the top political leadership of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan.

The project of the new school building was developed by "Ark Loiha" Limited Liability Company, and the construction work was completed by local specialists within the specified time frame with high quality.

The total area of the facility is 37 acres, and the educational building itself is located on 765 square meters.

The new educational facility consists of two floors, it has 24 classrooms, including equipped classrooms in such subjects as chemistry, physics and biology with laboratories, mathematics, information technology and labor education.

Also in the new educational building there are working rooms with all the necessary conditions for management and teachers.

38 experienced teachers are engaged in teaching and educating students in the spirit of patriotism and national pride.

The new educational institution also has a summer sports ground, a spacious sports hall for 250 seats and a canteen for students and teachers.

The new educational building was built by a local entrepreneur, the head of the "Boghi Somon" dekhkan farm, Muhammadamin Kamolov, as a sign of support for the creative policy of the Government of the country and as part of improvement measures in the name of a worthy celebration of the 35th anniversary of the State Independence of the Republic of Tajikistan.

The library of the educational institution is equipped with a large amount of educational and fiction literature, students have the opportunity to comprehensively prepare for active participation in various competitions, using the necessary conditions.

The facility has an internal heat point, all classes are fully provided with heat during the cold season.

The Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, having familiarized himself with the opportunities and conditions of education, highly appreciated the quality of construction work and instructed the responsible persons to direct more efforts to improve the quality of education, upbringing, strengthen the sense of patriotism and national pride of the younger generation.

The opening of a new educational building is a worthy gift for 2,500 residents of the village of Yangibogh of the rural jamoat named after Jura Rahmonov in the city of Tursunzoda, as their children have been studying at the school in the village of Zarkamar until today.