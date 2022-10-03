Visit to the dekhkan farm "Boghi Somon" in Tursunzoda

TAJIKISTAN, October 3 - On October 3, in the city of Tursunzoda, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, visited the vineyard of the dekhkan farm “Boghi Somon” and got acquainted with the progress of harvesting the Shohona grape variety.

The farm has established the cultivation of Shohona grapes on an area of more than 50 hectares, this variety is adapted to the climate of the region. Therefore, every year, business executives, getting a good harvest, export their products for sale to domestic markets and beyond the borders of the country. This variety differs from other grape varieties in its taste qualities. According to the responsible persons, business executives receive from 30 to 35 tons of high-quality grapes per hectare.

The vineyard of the dekhkan farm "Boghi Somon" was established in 2009, every year dekhkans get a good harvest, Shohona grapes are in great demand. In general, the main activity of the dekhkan farm "Boghi Somon" is viticulture, the area of orchards in the farm is 500 hectares.

During the visit, it was reported that more than 10 varieties of grapes are currently grown on the farm. Business executives make a significant contribution to providing the country's population with this type of product. The farmers also imported 5 other grape varieties from different countries, currently the varieties are at the experimental stage, including from the state of California (USA), the Avatar variety was imported, which is compatible with the climate of our country.

The farmers informed the Leader of the Nation that in case of successful completion of the pilot stage, the area of the vineyard can be expanded, and production volumes can be increased due to new varieties.

The President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, instructed that the process of studying these grape varieties should be carried out taking into account all agricultural standards and with the involvement of experienced specialists.

It is worth noting that the dekhkan farm "Boghi Somon" was founded in 2008 on the initiative and with the direct support of the Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon. Currently 1,100 shareholders work in it. During his working trips to the city of Tursunzoda, the Head of State personally gets acquainted with the course of the vineyard vegetation and harvesting.

"Boghi Somon" is one of the largest vineyards in the country, its shareholders have extensive experience in caring for vines and growing grapes.

The contribution of the economy to providing the local population with jobs is significant, during the harvest season up to 3 thousand people are provided with jobs and good wages.

Currently, grape varieties Husaynii siyoh, Husaynii safed, Ghalaba, Shohona, Peshpazak, Kishmishi siyoh, Kishmishi safed, President are grown on the farm’s lands, which are mainly local varieties. In accordance with the indicators, this year it is planned to get a larger harvest than in previous years.

Taking into account the requirements, this year the business executives have prepared black raisins for export and have already exported more than 1,000 tons.

Grapes grown on the farm, along with providing the domestic market, are also exported to the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan and Pakistan. Every year, more than half of the harvested crop is exported to other countries.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, instructed the responsible persons to receive a rich harvest, taking into account all the norms and in a timely manner, along with the sale, to harvest it in refrigeration rooms so that the population is provided with this type of product in the winter period.