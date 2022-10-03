Senate Bill 1335 Printer's Number 1950

PENNSYLVANIA, October 3 - fornication, lewdness, assignation, and prostitution to be

nuisances; providing a method of abating same; establishing a

method of procedure against those who use said buildings, or

parts thereof, for such purposes; and providing penalties for

violations of this act."] a nuisance law.

"Employment." The performance of or assistance with duties

at a business entity, for remuneration, by an individual who is

under a contract of hire, expressed or implied, written or oral.

The term shall include service for interstate commerce.

"Establishment." Includes:

(1) A personal service establishment.

(2) A drinking establishment.

(3) An adult entertainment enterprise featuring nude or

partially nude dancing or providing live adult entertainment.

(5) An airport, train station or bus station.

(6) A welcome center or rest area operated by the

Department of Transportation or the Pennsylvania Turnpike

Commission.

(7) A full-service truck stop [as defined in section 2

of the act of June 13, 2008 (P.L.182, No.27), known as the

