Senate Bill 1335 Printer's Number 1950

PENNSYLVANIA, October 3 - fornication, lewdness, assignation, and prostitution to be

nuisances; providing a method of abating same; establishing a

method of procedure against those who use said buildings, or

parts thereof, for such purposes; and providing penalties for

violations of this act."] a nuisance law.

"Employment." The performance of or assistance with duties

at a business entity, for remuneration, by an individual who is

under a contract of hire, expressed or implied, written or oral.

The term shall include service for interstate commerce.

"Establishment." Includes:

(1) A personal service establishment.

(2) A drinking establishment.

(3) An adult entertainment enterprise featuring nude or

partially nude dancing or providing live adult entertainment.

(4) A hotel or motel found to be a [drug-related]

nuisance under [42 Pa.C.S. Ch. 83 Subch. H (relating to drug

nuisances) or declared a common nuisance under section 1 of

the act of June 23, 1931 (P.L.1178, No.319), entitled "An act

declaring buildings and parts of buildings used for purposes

of fornication, lewdness, assignation, and prostitution to be

nuisances; providing a method of abating same; establishing a

method of procedure against those who use said buildings, or

parts thereof, for such purposes; and providing penalties for

violations of this act."] a nuisance law.

(5) An airport, train station or bus station.

(6) A welcome center or rest area operated by the

Department of Transportation or the Pennsylvania Turnpike

Commission.

(7) A full-service truck stop [as defined in section 2

of the act of June 13, 2008 (P.L.182, No.27), known as the

