Senate Bill 1335 Printer's Number 1950
"Employment." The performance of or assistance with duties
at a business entity, for remuneration, by an individual who is
under a contract of hire, expressed or implied, written or oral.
The term shall include service for interstate commerce.
"Establishment." Includes:
(1) A personal service establishment.
(2) A drinking establishment.
(3) An adult entertainment enterprise featuring nude or
partially nude dancing or providing live adult entertainment.
(4) A hotel or motel found to be a [drug-related]
nuisance under [42 Pa.C.S. Ch. 83 Subch. H (relating to drug
nuisances) or declared a common nuisance under section 1 of
the act of June 23, 1931 (P.L.1178, No.319), entitled "An act
declaring buildings and parts of buildings used for purposes
of fornication, lewdness, assignation, and prostitution to be
nuisances; providing a method of abating same; establishing a
method of procedure against those who use said buildings, or
parts thereof, for such purposes; and providing penalties for
violations of this act."] a nuisance law.
(5) An airport, train station or bus station.
(6) A welcome center or rest area operated by the
Department of Transportation or the Pennsylvania Turnpike
Commission.
(7) A full-service truck stop [as defined in section 2
of the act of June 13, 2008 (P.L.182, No.27), known as the
