Senate Bill 1339 Printer's Number 1952
PENNSYLVANIA, October 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 1952
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1339
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY YAW, MARTIN, GORDNER, SCAVELLO, ARGALL, PITTMAN,
J. WARD, YUDICHAK, VOGEL, DiSANTO, GEBHARD, BOSCOLA, STREET,
BARTOLOTTA, ROBINSON, SCHWANK, FLYNN AND STEFANO,
OCTOBER 3, 2022
REFERRED TO ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY, OCTOBER 3, 2022
AN ACT
Amending the act of November 29, 2004 (P.L.1376, No.178),
entitled "An act relating to alternative fuels; establishing
the Alternative Fuels Incentive Fund; authorizing grants and
rebates to promote the use of alternative fuels; imposing
duties on the Department of Environmental Protection;
providing for an annual report; allocating funds collected
from the utilities gross receipts tax; making an
appropriation; abrogating regulations; and making a repeal,"
further providing for title of act, for short title of act,
for definitions and for Alternative Fuels Incentive Fund;
repealing provisions relating to biomass-based diesel
production incentives; further providing for annual report;
and repealing provisions relating to interfund transfer.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The title and sections 1, 2 and 3 of the act of
November 29, 2004 (P.L.1376, No.178), known as the Alternative
Fuels Incentive Act, are amended to read:
AN ACT
Relating to [alternative] low-emission transportation fuels;
establishing the [Alternative] Low-Emission Transportation
Fuels Incentive Fund; authorizing grants and rebates to
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22