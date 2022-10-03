Submit Release
Senate Bill 1339 Printer's Number 1952

PENNSYLVANIA, October 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 1952

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1339

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY YAW, MARTIN, GORDNER, SCAVELLO, ARGALL, PITTMAN,

J. WARD, YUDICHAK, VOGEL, DiSANTO, GEBHARD, BOSCOLA, STREET,

BARTOLOTTA, ROBINSON, SCHWANK, FLYNN AND STEFANO,

OCTOBER 3, 2022

REFERRED TO ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY, OCTOBER 3, 2022

AN ACT

Amending the act of November 29, 2004 (P.L.1376, No.178),

entitled "An act relating to alternative fuels; establishing

the Alternative Fuels Incentive Fund; authorizing grants and

rebates to promote the use of alternative fuels; imposing

duties on the Department of Environmental Protection;

providing for an annual report; allocating funds collected

from the utilities gross receipts tax; making an

appropriation; abrogating regulations; and making a repeal,"

further providing for title of act, for short title of act,

for definitions and for Alternative Fuels Incentive Fund;

repealing provisions relating to biomass-based diesel

production incentives; further providing for annual report;

and repealing provisions relating to interfund transfer.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The title and sections 1, 2 and 3 of the act of

November 29, 2004 (P.L.1376, No.178), known as the Alternative

Fuels Incentive Act, are amended to read:

AN ACT

Relating to [alternative] low-emission transportation fuels;

establishing the [Alternative] Low-Emission Transportation

Fuels Incentive Fund; authorizing grants and rebates to

