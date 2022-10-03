Senate Bill 1338 Printer's Number 1951
PENNSYLVANIA, October 3 - (e) Authority.--
(1) The department shall have the following authority:
(i) To access during regular business hours and to
conduct unannounced random inspections of any facility
located in this Commonwealth that stores, holds, blends,
sells, offers for sale or otherwise transfers title to
diesel fuel, biodiesel [or], biodiesel blend or low
emission transportation fuel. Inspections shall include
the premises of the facility, tanks, storage facilities,
transportation and storage vehicles, dispensing devices
and any other place where diesel fuel, biodiesel [or],
biodiesel blend or low emission transportation fuel is
stored, held, blended, sold, offered for sale or title to
which is otherwise transferred.
(ii) To take samples of and test the diesel fuel,
biodiesel and biodiesel blend being stored, held,
blended, sold, offered for sale or title to which is
otherwise being transferred.
(iii) To audit and copy the books and records
pertaining to the diesel fuel, biodiesel [or], biodiesel
blend or low emission transportation fuel being stored,
held, sold, offered for sale or title to which is
otherwise being transferred, and its component parts,
including:
(A) Delivery invoices, sales invoices, bills of
lading and shipping manifests.
(B) Inventory records.
(C) Relevant contracts and agreements.
(iv) To issue stop-sale orders with respect to all
biodiesel blend and biodiesel stored, held, blended, sold
20220SB1338PN1951 - 6 -
