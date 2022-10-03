Submit Release
Senate Bill 1338 Printer's Number 1951

PENNSYLVANIA, October 3 - (e) Authority.--

(1) The department shall have the following authority:

(i) To access during regular business hours and to

conduct unannounced random inspections of any facility

located in this Commonwealth that stores, holds, blends,

sells, offers for sale or otherwise transfers title to

diesel fuel, biodiesel [or], biodiesel blend or low

emission transportation fuel. Inspections shall include

the premises of the facility, tanks, storage facilities,

transportation and storage vehicles, dispensing devices

and any other place where diesel fuel, biodiesel [or],

biodiesel blend or low emission transportation fuel is

stored, held, blended, sold, offered for sale or title to

which is otherwise transferred.

(ii) To take samples of and test the diesel fuel,

biodiesel and biodiesel blend being stored, held,

blended, sold, offered for sale or title to which is

otherwise being transferred.

(iii) To audit and copy the books and records

pertaining to the diesel fuel, biodiesel [or], biodiesel

blend or low emission transportation fuel being stored,

held, sold, offered for sale or title to which is

otherwise being transferred, and its component parts,

including:

(A) Delivery invoices, sales invoices, bills of

lading and shipping manifests.

(B) Inventory records.

(C) Relevant contracts and agreements.

(iv) To issue stop-sale orders with respect to all

biodiesel blend and biodiesel stored, held, blended, sold

You just read:

