Senate Bill 1341 Printer's Number 1953

PENNSYLVANIA, October 3 - surveyor or professional geologist or the certificate of any

[engineer-in-training] engineer intern, geologist-in-training or

surveyor-in-training, who is found guilty by the board, by a

majority vote of all its members, of the practice of any fraud,

deceit or misrepresentation in obtaining his license,

certification or registration, or of gross negligence,

incompetency or misconduct in the practice of engineering, in

the practice of land surveying or in the practice of geology, or

of violation of the code of ethics of the engineering

profession, and to reinstate suspended licenses, registrations

and certificates in any cases where a majority of all the

members of the board shall determine the same to be just and

proper. Unless ordered to do so by a court, the board shall not

reinstate the license, certificate or registration of a person

to practice as a professional engineer, professional land

surveyor, professional geologist or an [engineer-in-training]

engineer intern, geologist-in-training or a surveyor-in-training

which has been revoked, and [such] the person [shall be] is

required to apply for a license, certificate or registration

after a period of five years in accordance with section 2 if

[he] the person desires to practice at any time after such

revocation. The board shall require a person whose license or

registration has been suspended or revoked to return the license

or registration in such manner as the board directs. Failure to

do so shall be a misdemeanor of the third degree. Misconduct in

the practice of engineering, land surveying or geology shall

include, but not be limited to conviction for a criminal offense

such as extortion, bribery or fraud or entry of a plea of nolo

contendere to a charge thereof for conduct relating to the

practice of engineering, land surveying or geology, or has

20220SB1341PN1953 - 4 -

