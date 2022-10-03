Senate Bill 1341 Printer's Number 1953
PENNSYLVANIA, October 3 - surveyor or professional geologist or the certificate of any
[engineer-in-training] engineer intern, geologist-in-training or
surveyor-in-training, who is found guilty by the board, by a
majority vote of all its members, of the practice of any fraud,
deceit or misrepresentation in obtaining his license,
certification or registration, or of gross negligence,
incompetency or misconduct in the practice of engineering, in
the practice of land surveying or in the practice of geology, or
of violation of the code of ethics of the engineering
profession, and to reinstate suspended licenses, registrations
and certificates in any cases where a majority of all the
members of the board shall determine the same to be just and
proper. Unless ordered to do so by a court, the board shall not
reinstate the license, certificate or registration of a person
to practice as a professional engineer, professional land
surveyor, professional geologist or an [engineer-in-training]
engineer intern, geologist-in-training or a surveyor-in-training
which has been revoked, and [such] the person [shall be] is
required to apply for a license, certificate or registration
after a period of five years in accordance with section 2 if
[he] the person desires to practice at any time after such
revocation. The board shall require a person whose license or
registration has been suspended or revoked to return the license
or registration in such manner as the board directs. Failure to
do so shall be a misdemeanor of the third degree. Misconduct in
the practice of engineering, land surveying or geology shall
include, but not be limited to conviction for a criminal offense
such as extortion, bribery or fraud or entry of a plea of nolo
contendere to a charge thereof for conduct relating to the
practice of engineering, land surveying or geology, or has
20220SB1341PN1953 - 4 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30