Meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Furhan Al-Saud

TAJIKISTAN, October 3 - On October 3, at the Palace of the Nation, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, received the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Furhan Al-Saud.

The interlocutors discussed a wide range of issues of cooperation between Tajikistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, said that we pay constant attention to the expansion and strengthening of friendly relations and mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting, views were exchanged on strengthening and expanding the top-level political dialogue, relations in important areas of cooperation, including in the trade and economic sector, energy, transport and communications, light industry, construction, agriculture, tourism and in the direction of attracting investment in these industries, which present ample opportunities.

At the meeting, the parties drew attention to the issue of effective implementation of the national strategies of Tajikistan and Saudi Arabia, including the National Development Strategy of Tajikistan for the period up to 2030 and the Vision 2030 Strategy, which are being implemented for the benefit of the people of both countries.

The sides also expressed interest in intensifying the work of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf and Central Asia, the Joint Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation, the Association of Entrepreneurs of Tajikistan and Saudi Arabia, and the Council of Entrepreneurs of the two countries.

During the consideration of topical issues of the international community, the political situation in our neighboring country Afghanistan, strengthening cooperation in the areas of security, combating terrorism and extremism, drug trafficking and organized transnational crime were discussed.

Tajikistan and Saudi Arabia fruitfully cooperate within the framework of international organizations, especially the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and it was emphasized that our country welcomes the membership of Saudi Arabia in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization as a dialogue partner, which took place during the chairmanship of Tajikistan.

Other issues of interest to the parties were also touched upon at the meeting.