Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,977 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 259,944 in the last 365 days.

Meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Furhan Al-Saud

TAJIKISTAN, October 3 - On October 3, at the Palace of the Nation, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, received the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Furhan Al-Saud.

The interlocutors discussed a wide range of issues of cooperation between Tajikistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, said that we pay constant attention to the expansion and strengthening of friendly relations and mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting, views were exchanged on strengthening and expanding the top-level political dialogue, relations in important areas of cooperation, including in the trade and economic sector, energy, transport and communications, light industry, construction, agriculture, tourism and in the direction of attracting investment in these industries, which present ample opportunities.

At the meeting, the parties drew attention to the issue of effective implementation of the national strategies of Tajikistan and Saudi Arabia, including the National Development Strategy of Tajikistan for the period up to 2030 and the Vision 2030 Strategy, which are being implemented for the benefit of the people of both countries.

The sides also expressed interest in intensifying the work of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf and Central Asia, the Joint Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation, the Association of Entrepreneurs of Tajikistan and Saudi Arabia, and the Council of Entrepreneurs of the two countries.

During the consideration of topical issues of the international community, the political situation in our neighboring country Afghanistan, strengthening cooperation in the areas of security, combating terrorism and extremism, drug trafficking and organized transnational crime were discussed.

Tajikistan and Saudi Arabia fruitfully cooperate within the framework of international organizations, especially the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and it was emphasized that our country welcomes the membership of Saudi Arabia in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization as a dialogue partner, which took place during the chairmanship of Tajikistan.

Other issues of interest to the parties were also touched upon at the meeting.

You just read:

Meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Furhan Al-Saud

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.