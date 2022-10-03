Senate Bill 1349 Printer's Number 1954
PENNSYLVANIA, October 3 - "Household income." All income received by an individual and
the individual's spouse during the prior calendar year.
"Income." As follows:
(1) All income from whatever source derived, including:
(i) Salaries, wages, bonuses and incentive payments,
whether based on profits or otherwise, commissions, fees,
tips, income from self-employment, alimony, support
money, cash public assistance and relief.
(ii) The gross amount of any pensions or annuities
and 50% of railroad retirement benefits.
(iii) Fifty percent of all benefits received under
the Social Security Act (49 Stat. 620, 42 U.S.C. § 301 et
seq.), except Medicare benefits.
(iv) All interest received from the Federal
Government, any state government or any instrumentality
or political subdivision thereof.
(v) Realized capital gains and rentals.
(vi) Workers' compensation.
(vii) The gross amount of loss-of-time insurance
benefits, life insurance benefits and proceeds, except
the first $5,000 of the total of death benefit payments.
(viii) Gifts of cash or property, other than
transfers by gift between members of a household, in
excess of a total value of $300.
(2) The term does not include surplus food or other
relief in kind supplied by a governmental agency or nonprofit
organization, property tax or rent rebate, inflation
dividend, Federal veterans' disability payments or State
veterans' benefits.
"Opportunity payment." A one-time payment made in accordance
