Senate Bill 1349 Printer's Number 1954

PENNSYLVANIA, October 3 - "Household income." All income received by an individual and

the individual's spouse during the prior calendar year.

"Income." As follows:

(1) All income from whatever source derived, including:

(i) Salaries, wages, bonuses and incentive payments,

whether based on profits or otherwise, commissions, fees,

tips, income from self-employment, alimony, support

money, cash public assistance and relief.

(ii) The gross amount of any pensions or annuities

and 50% of railroad retirement benefits.

(iii) Fifty percent of all benefits received under

the Social Security Act (49 Stat. 620, 42 U.S.C. § 301 et

seq.), except Medicare benefits.

(iv) All interest received from the Federal

Government, any state government or any instrumentality

or political subdivision thereof.

(v) Realized capital gains and rentals.

(vi) Workers' compensation.

(vii) The gross amount of loss-of-time insurance

benefits, life insurance benefits and proceeds, except

the first $5,000 of the total of death benefit payments.

(viii) Gifts of cash or property, other than

transfers by gift between members of a household, in

excess of a total value of $300.

(2) The term does not include surplus food or other

relief in kind supplied by a governmental agency or nonprofit

organization, property tax or rent rebate, inflation

dividend, Federal veterans' disability payments or State

veterans' benefits.

"Opportunity payment." A one-time payment made in accordance

20220SB1349PN1954 - 2 -

