NEBRASKA, October 3 - Media Contacts:

Alex Reuss, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

Photo Release:

Gov. Ricketts Thanks Nebraska National Guard for Helping to Secure the Southern Border

Gov. Pete Ricketts visits with service members of the Nebraska National Guard's 1-376th Aviation Battalion currently deployed to Texas, Sept. 30, 2022. These National Guard service members, deployed in an active-duty status under USNORTHCOM, were recognized by Gov. Ricketts for their accomplishments during their deployment in support of the Southwest border mission. U.S. Northern Command is providing aviation support operations to the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Customs and Border Protection to secure the Southern border of the United States. (U.S. Army Photo by Capt. Edward D. Bosland)

Gov. Ricketts greets service members at the Southwest Border on Friday, September 30th.

Aerial view of the U.S.-Mexico border along Texas.

SOUTHWEST BORDER – On Friday, September 30th, Governor Pete Ricketts visited members of the Nebraska National Guard to thank them for their work to help secure the U.S. border with Mexico. Gov. Ricketts also met with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) leaders to discuss their mission and the challenges they face patrolling the border.

“Thank you to the brave men and women of the Nebraska National Guard for stepping in to help secure the Southern border,” said Gov. Ricketts. “Your work has provided much-needed assistance to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection to deal with the historic surge of illegal crossings. By strengthening border enforcement, you’re helping to keep dangerous drugs like meth and fentanyl off of our streets. You’re also helping give critical humanitarian aid to those who’ve been enticed to cross the border by our failed federal policies. Thank you, also, to the men and women of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection. I saw firsthand that you are undermanned and under-resourced. America urgently needs to change course at the national level to fix this ongoing emergency.”

The 376th Aviation Battalion from the Nebraska National Guard are currently supporting the CBP mission along the Southwest border. Under the direction of U.S. Northern Command and Joint Task Force North, Nebraska’s 376th Aviation Battalion mission is to assist CBP by providing aviation support. Approximately 250 service members are providing mission-enhancing support to CBP’s border security operations to enable CBP agents to conduct their law enforcement mission more efficiently.

National Guardsmen from Nebraska’s 376th Aviation Battalion in a Title 10 duty status provide detection and monitoring via aviation support to enable CBP to conduct their law enforcement mission more efficiently and to support Department of Homeland Security efforts to manage border security.

Photos from the Governor’s border visit are available by clicking here.