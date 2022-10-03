Senate Bill 1351 Printer's Number 1955
PENNSYLVANIA, October 3 - of this subchapter unless the person charged has been given
notice and opportunity for a hearing in accordance with law.
In determining the amount of the penalty, the secretary shall
consider the gravity of the violation. Whenever the secretary
finds a violation which did not cause harm to human health,
the secretary may issue a warning in lieu of assessing a
penalty. In case of inability to collect the civil penalty or
failure of any person to pay all or any portion of the
penalty as the secretary may determine, the secretary may
refer the matter to the Attorney General, who shall recover
the amount by action in the appropriate court.
* * *
Section 2. Title 3 is amended by adding a section to read:
§ 5731.1. Prohibited food packaging.
(a) PFAS chemicals packaging.--Beginning January 1, 2024, no
person shall manufacture, distribute, sell or offer for sale in
this Commonwealth food packaging containing PFAS chemicals
present in any amount.
(b) Certificate of compliance.--
(1) A person that manufactures, distributes, sells or
offers for sale in this Commonwealth food packaging shall
post a certificate of compliance at the person's place of
business to attest that the food packaging is in compliance
with the requirements of this section. Within 30 days after a
request by the department, the person shall provide the
certificate of compliance to the department.
(2) If the person fails to certify that the food
packaging is in compliance, the department may seek an
injunction to require the person to withdraw the food
packaging in question from sale or promotional use within
