Senate Bill 1351 Printer's Number 1955

notice and opportunity for a hearing in accordance with law.

In determining the amount of the penalty, the secretary shall

consider the gravity of the violation. Whenever the secretary

finds a violation which did not cause harm to human health,

the secretary may issue a warning in lieu of assessing a

penalty. In case of inability to collect the civil penalty or

failure of any person to pay all or any portion of the

penalty as the secretary may determine, the secretary may

refer the matter to the Attorney General, who shall recover

the amount by action in the appropriate court.

Section 2. Title 3 is amended by adding a section to read:

§ 5731.1. Prohibited food packaging.

(a) PFAS chemicals packaging.--Beginning January 1, 2024, no

person shall manufacture, distribute, sell or offer for sale in

this Commonwealth food packaging containing PFAS chemicals

present in any amount.

(b) Certificate of compliance.--

(1) A person that manufactures, distributes, sells or

offers for sale in this Commonwealth food packaging shall

post a certificate of compliance at the person's place of

business to attest that the food packaging is in compliance

with the requirements of this section. Within 30 days after a

request by the department, the person shall provide the

certificate of compliance to the department.

(2) If the person fails to certify that the food

packaging is in compliance, the department may seek an

injunction to require the person to withdraw the food

packaging in question from sale or promotional use within

