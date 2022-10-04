St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI #6, DLS
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A4007756
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Griffin Pearson
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 10/03/2022 1828 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 1058 Kenniston Hill Road, Wheelock, Vermont
VIOLATION: DUI #6, DLS
ACCUSED: Paul J. Baillargeon
AGE: 61
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheffield, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 10/3/2022 at approximately 1828 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks were notified of an individual trespassing on private property in Wheelock, Vermont. Upon arriving on scene, Troopers observed a male, later identified as Paul Baillargeon (61) of Sheffield, Vermont on the property seated in a motor vehicle. While speaking with Baillargeon, Troopers observed several signs of alcohol impairment. Investigation revealed Baillargeon is required to operate a motor vehicle with an ignition interlock device, which the vehicle he admittedly drove did not have. Baillargeon was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI and Criminal DLS. He was later transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing, and released with a citation to appear at the Caledonia County Superior Court on October 24, 2022 at 0830 hours to answer to the charge of DUI #6 and DLS.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: October 24, 2022 at 0830 hours
COURT: CALEDONIA
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
Respectfully,
Trooper Griffin Pearson
Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack
1068 US-5 #1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819