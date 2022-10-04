Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI #6, DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A4007756

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Griffin Pearson                   

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks             

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 10/03/2022 1828 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 1058 Kenniston Hill Road, Wheelock, Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI #6, DLS

 

ACCUSED: Paul J. Baillargeon                                       

AGE: 61

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheffield, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

On 10/3/2022 at approximately 1828 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks were notified of an individual trespassing on private property in Wheelock, Vermont. Upon arriving on scene, Troopers observed a male, later identified as Paul Baillargeon (61) of Sheffield, Vermont on the property seated in a motor vehicle. While speaking with Baillargeon, Troopers observed several signs of alcohol impairment. Investigation revealed Baillargeon is required to operate a motor vehicle with an ignition interlock device, which the vehicle he admittedly drove did not have. Baillargeon was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI and Criminal DLS. He was later transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing, and released with a citation to appear at the Caledonia County Superior Court on October 24, 2022 at 0830 hours to answer to the charge of DUI #6 and DLS.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: October 24, 2022 at 0830 hours     

COURT: CALEDONIA

LODGED - LOCATION: No    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

Respectfully,

Trooper Griffin Pearson
Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack
1068 US-5 #1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

 

