Asthma and COPD Drugs Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 4.64% to Reach USD 52049.54 Million by 2030

Asthma and COPD Drugs was valued at $38,960 million in 2015 and would reach $50,359 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 3.7% from 2016 to 2022.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Asthma and COPD Drugs Market by Disease and Medication Class - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts, 2014-2022. Increase in incidence and prevalence of asthma and COPD, growing geriatric population, technological advancement in the treatment of asthma and COPD diseases, growth in initiatives implemented by the government and non-government associations around the Global are the factors that majorly drive the growth of this market. However, stringent government regulations for the product approval, patent expiry of branded drugs, and side effects associated with drugs restrict the market growth.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

The key players in the Asthma and COPD Drugs market are highly focused on expanding their business operations in the fast-growing emerging countries with new product launches as the preferred strategy. The key players profiled in this report include GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) (U.K), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Merck & Co. (U.S), Abbott Laboratories (U.S), Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany), AstraZeneca (U.K), Roche Holding AG (Switzerland), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries(Israel), Vectura Group (U.K), and Pfizer Inc. (U.S).

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/311

Among the medication classes, the combination products segment held major share of the Global COPD and asthma drug market in 2015. This segment is expected to maintain its leading position in the overall market throughout the analysis period, primarily because of increase in focus on the effective asthma and COPD management and increase in the research and development of innovative treatment of the diseases.

North America led the market share in 2015, and is expected to maintain this lead throughout the forecast period. The growth in the Asthma and COPD Drugs market in these regions attributes to the increase in the asthma and COPD patients, technological advancement in the treatment. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region, registering a CAGR of 5.1% during the analysis period. This is mainly due to the increase in adoption rate for the technological advancement for treating asthma and COPD diseases. In addition, increase in research outsourcing from emerging markets, improvement of healthcare infrastructures, and increase in expenditures in the emerging markets (such as India and China) have boosted the market growth.

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/311

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• In 2015, COPD was the leading segment of overall Asthma and COPD Drugs market revenue, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

• Anticholinergics segment is expected to grow at a remarkable CAGR of 6.7%, owing to increased and effective treatment of the disease.

• North America led the Global Asthma and COPD Drugs market in 2015.

• The combination products segment is projected to be the largest revenue-generating medication class segment.

• Japan alone is the major shareholder in the Asia-Pacific region accounting for over two-fifths share of the Asia-Pacific Asthma and COPD Drugs market.

𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

Animal Vaccines Market

𝐀𝐥𝐬𝐨 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐠:

Singapore Atrial Fibrillation Market Size, Key Market -- https://singaporehealthcarenews.blogspot.com/2022/10/singapore-atrial-fibrillation-market.html

Singapore Biopharmaceuticals Market -- https://singaporehealthcarenews.blogspot.com/2022/10/biopharmaceuticals-market-revenue.html

𝐀𝐕𝐄𝐍𝐔𝐄- 𝐀 𝐒𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧-𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐋𝐢𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐫𝐲 (𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐨𝐧-𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝, 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧-𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥) 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐧 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐲𝐰𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞. 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬, 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐤: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of the domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.