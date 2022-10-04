Biomaterials Market Size Expected to Gain USD 212.40 Billion , at a 12.7% CAGR by 2030

Biomaterials market report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Biomaterials industry generated $64.87 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $212.40 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 12.7% from 2021 to 2030. Increase in prevalence of cardiovascular and orthopedic disorders, advancement in medical technology, and rise in awareness regarding implantable devices drive the growth of the global biomaterials market. However, expensive nature of biomaterial implants and compatibility issues restrain the market growth. On the other hand, surge in funding by governments to increase R&D activities in the field of biomaterials presents new opportunities in the market.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

• Carpenter Technology Corporation

• Corbion N.V

• Covalon Technologies Ltd.

• Evonik Industries

• Linden Capital Partners (Collagen Matrix, Inc.)

• Noble Biomaterials Inc.

• Royal DSM

• Victrex plc.

• Stryker Corporation (Wright Medical Group N.V)

• Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/89

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

• During the Covid-19 pandemic, elective surgeries were postponed as hospitals shifted their resources to take care of Covid-19-infected patients. This reduced the demand for biomaterials, as many surgeries that involved their usage were postponed.

• Moreover, many clinics that conducted dental, orthopedic, plastic surgery, ophthalmology, and other procedures were closed due to lockdown. This lowered the demand for biomaterials for the short term. However, the demand is expected to increase steadily post-lockdown.

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/89

Based on type, the metallic segment contributed to the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global biomaterials market, and is expected to continue its dominance in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. This is due to high specific strength, high corrosion resistance, and low modulus along with usage in orthopedics, dental, cardiovascular, and neurological permanent and bioresorbable implants. However, the polymeric segment is projected to witness the largest CAGR of 13.9% from 2021 to 2030, owing to increased scope of polymeric biomaterials in various applications such as facial prostheses, tracheal tubes, sutures, heart components, kidney & liver parts, dentures for hip & knee joints, drug delivery systems, lenses, soft tissue replacement, and sealants & medical adhesives.

Based on type, the metallic segment contributed to the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global biomaterials market, and is expected to continue its dominance in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. This is due to high specific strength, high corrosion resistance, and low modulus along with usage in orthopedics, dental, cardiovascular, and neurological permanent and bioresorbable implants. However, the polymeric segment is projected to witness the largest CAGR of 13.9% from 2021 to 2030, owing to increased scope of polymeric biomaterials in various applications such as facial prostheses, tracheal tubes, sutures, heart components, kidney & liver parts, dentures for hip & knee joints, drug delivery systems, lenses, soft tissue replacement, and sealants & medical adhesives.

𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

Europe Histopathology Services Market

Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market

𝐀𝐥𝐬𝐨 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐠:

Singapore Atrial Fibrillation Market Size, Key Market -- https://singaporehealthcarenews.blogspot.com/2022/10/singapore-atrial-fibrillation-market.html

Singapore Biopharmaceuticals Market -- https://singaporehealthcarenews.blogspot.com/2022/10/biopharmaceuticals-market-revenue.html

𝐀𝐕𝐄𝐍𝐔𝐄- 𝐀 𝐒𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧-𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐋𝐢𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐫𝐲 (𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐨𝐧-𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝, 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧-𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥) 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐧 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐲𝐰𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞. 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬, 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐤: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of the domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.