Greenberg Traurig Moves to Iconic Varso Tower: Firm's New Home in Poland is in EU's Tallest Structure

Greenberg Traurig in Poland has moved into a new office at Warsaw's iconic Varso Tower.

WARSAW (PRWEB) October 03, 2022

Greenberg Traurig signed a 10-year lease with HB Reavis, a leading international workspace provider, for 5,000 sqm of workspace in the brand-new office building, the tallest structure in the European Union. The state-of-the-art new offices span over three floors – levels 31-33 – in Varso Tower.

"The relocation of our Warsaw team from the Warsaw Stock Exchange building to the new, cutting-edge location in Varso Tower is a bold move that precisely showcases our strength and resilience in these challenging times. With the continuous growth of our Warsaw team, we are able to provide all of our colleagues with the best environment possible to develop and collaborate. This is the most advanced project recently completed in Europe and will be Greenberg Traurig's home for many years to come," said Greenberg Traurig Executive Chairman Richard A. Rosenbaum, who is closely involved with the European region.

"Varso Tower marks the next step for Greenberg Traurig. We have always excelled in times of change, but in order to maintain our leading market position, we cannot just sit back and wait. We continue to stay active, not only by adding to our own legacy but by growing and continuing to push the entire market benchmark even further. This is what redefining excellence is all about," added Lejb Fogelman, the Warsaw office's long-serving Senior Partner.

"Congratulations to HB Reavis and everyone involved in this landmark project. We are very pleased that despite many challenges, everything was completed on time. From day one Varso Tower has served as a great benchmark for this sector – a unique combination of comfort, well-being and safety along with its best-in-class sustainability standards define what people are looking for in the future post-pandemic workplace," concluded Jolanta Nowakowska-Zimoch, Managing Partner and Head of the Real Estate Practice.

Varso Tower was designed by Foster + Partners, a global studio renowned for pioneering design. Completed in September 2022, the skyscraper is clad in a 4 m tall glass curtain wall that filters an abundance of natural light onto the wide office floorplates. Varso Tower also holds the highest BREEAM and WELL certifications, proving its energy-saving, safety and comfort credentials and making it one of the country's greenest buildings.

Apart from offices, the tower will feature two public observation decks – one twice as high as the viewing platform at the Palace of Culture and Science – and a signature restaurant and bar with skyline views. Varso Tower is the final showpiece of Varso Place, a mixed-use development by HB Reavis consisting of offices, a hotel, an innovation hub and retail situated in the heart of Warsaw.

Savills, a global property advisor, provided end-to-end technical advisory to Greenberg Traurig. This included project and design management as well as comprehensive commercial support for the tenant in the lease process.

Greenberg Traurig LLP

Greenberg Traurig, LLP is a global, multi-practice law firm with approximately 2500 attorneys serving clients from 43 offices in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

GREENBERG TRAURIG Nowakowska-Zimoch Wysokiński sp.k. was named the 2021 Poland Firm of the Year award at the highly esteemed Euromoney Legal Media Group "Women in Business Law Awards 2021 Europe" and the 2021, 2019, 2018 Law Firm of the Year in Poland by International Financial Law Review (IFLR). The Warsaw office of Greenberg Traurig, LLP provides legal services to clients in Central Europe and beyond and consists of approximately 100 lawyers. Team members are regularly recognized as leaders in numerous practice areas. Chambers Global, Chambers Europe, IFLR1000 and EMEA Legal 500 consistently rank them among the top tiers the areas of Corporate/M&A, Capital Markets, Real Estate, Private Equity, Tax, Banking and Finance, Project Finance, Energy, Dispute Resolution and TMT.

About Greenberg Traurig's Real Estate Practice

Greenberg Traurig's Global Real Estate Practice is a cornerstone of the firm and recognized leader in the industry. The firm's real estate attorneys deliver diversified and comprehensive legal solutions for property acquisition and investment, development, management and leasing, financing, restructuring, and disposition of all asset classes of real estate. The team draws upon the knowledge and experience of 700 real estate lawyers from around the world, serving clients from key markets in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. The group's clientele includes a broad range of property developers, lenders, investment managers, private equity funds, REITs, and private owners. The firm's real estate team advises clients on a variety of matters across a broad spectrum of commercial, recreational, and residential real estate, including structured equity and debt and the hybrids.

Greenberg Traurig's real estate team in Warsaw consists of 40 top-rated specialists who cover a broad spectrum of core real estate and additional practices. The team offers clients an unparalleled level of legal experience and service in Poland and within Central Europe.

For more information, please visit gtlaw.com.

