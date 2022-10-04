Touchpoint Group's Banking App Analytics and Insights Reporting: Now Available on Temenos Exchange

Prioritize where to invest resources in a mobile app maintenance and development by understanding the pain points of customers at scale. Comprehensive, granular insight reports highlight exactly where there are or could be opportunities for improvement. Leverage Touchpoint Group’s 20+ years of experience to streamline processes and maximize results.

Touchpoint Group, a leading provider of banking app analytics and insights reporting announced today that their banking app analytics and reporting solutions are available on Temenos Exchange, the open marketplace for FinTech solutions.

Touchpoint’s products ‘Banking App Performance Insights Reporting’ empower banks to identify and understand customer experience pain points with their mobile app. Touchpoint enables banks to pinpoint exactly what needs to change and to effectively prioritize with exceptional clarity.

Touchpoint utilizes its proprietary AI customer analytics platform, Ipiphany to provide Temenos customers with an effective reporting framework that fulfills the needs of an extensive range of banking stakeholders. Central to this is the robust processing and analysis of large volumes of customer feedback data (both quantitative ratings and verbatim comments) - significantly saving time and resources that would otherwise be required. Ipiphany provides precise direction and evidence sourced from customers and from the customers of competitors. Touchpoint Group combines its remarkable technological capabilities with exceptional support and consulting services to ensure its clients get the best outcomes possible.

Temenos Exchange brings innovation to market faster, and at scale. The marketplace offers pre-integrated and approved FinTech solutions that can be easily deployed on top of Temenos open platform, enabling banks to accelerate the creation of new financial services, while reducing the costs of development.

Martin Bailey, Director of Innovation and Ecosystems, Temenos, said: “Temenos Exchange acts as an accelerator for FinTech’s and software developers, helping them develop, validate and monetize new banking solutions. Joining Temenos Exchange means Touchpoint Group can write once and sell its solution across a vast banking audience of more than 3,000 clients in 150 countries. Collectively, this community serves the banking needs of 1.2 billion people worldwide.”

Frank van der Velden, CEO, Touchpoint Group said: “Being available via Temenos Exchange enables us to reach a wide variety of stakeholders in banks that will benefit from Touchpoint Group’s reporting framework that leverages our AI customer analytics platform, Ipiphany. Many banks around the globe already benefit from Touchpoint services and technology, helping them invest time and resources into areas of their mobile app development with far more precision to improve customer retention and revenue growth. The aim is reduction of app issues so there are fewer complaints, fewer contact center calls, and ultimately improving the overall customer rating.

Touchpoint Group’s participation in Temenos Exchange further extends our commitment to the banking community - enabling Temenos customers to easily harvest the benefits of a systemized approach to sourcing banking app intelligence from customer feedback.”

Touchpoint Group has been successfully delivering customer experience solutions through technology, consulting services, and support services for over 20 years. Headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand and with offices also in London and Sydney. Clients are in the UK, Europe, USA, Canada, India, and across Australasia. Touchpoint Group provides analytics and insights solutions to help their clients truly become customer-centric, and ultimately leaders in their sector. Touchpoint also provides analytics and insights reporting for Voice of Customer data including NPS and CSat, complaints data, and a variety of other customer experience feedback data. Touchpoint Group is ISO27001 certified.

Media Contact

Touchpoint Group

Brendan Bishop

New Zealand