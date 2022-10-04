Ohio Community Health Recovery Centers Officially Opens Dedicated to Improving Ohio's Addiction Problems

Ohio Community Health Recovery Centers (“Ohio Community Health”) is a newly opened addiction treatment center located in Cincinnati, Ohio. Serving the Greater Cincinnati area and local Tri-State region, Ohio Community Health is dedicated to helping all those who are struggling with substance use disorder.

Ohio Community Health Recovery Centers is led by CEO & Founder J.B. Whitehouse.

Whitehouse is a leader in the behavioral health community, and is also someone who is in recovery himself with multiple years of sobriety after having sought treatment for his own battle with addiction in 2011.

“Addiction affects almost everyone in one capacity or another,” Whitehouse said. “It can quickly take hold of all aspects of your life, and it does not discriminate against social or community standing, employment, race, religion or beliefs - it affects anyone regardless of their backgrounds. It often will, at the point where it takes control over someone's life, be too hard to overcome on their own. This is where professional recovery programs can help. That’s where Ohio Community Health Recovery Centers come in. Through psychotherapy, medication-assisted treatment, dual diagnosis treatment, and cutting-edge approaches programs like Ohio Community Health can often prove to be a catalyst in making a difference between long-term sobriety and a lifetime plagued by addiction.”

Ohio Community Health Recovery Centers is a dual-diagnosis substance use and co-occurring mental health disorder treatment facility for adult men and women ages eighteen and above.

Its mission is to assist clients in developing lasting foundations for sustainable recovery utilizing evidence-based treatment modalities, and an unsurpassed quality of care that affords clients the opportunity to save and reclaim their own lives.

Statistics from the Ohio State Department of Health showed that in 2020, they recorded the highest number of unintentional drug overdoses in state history. With over 5,000 drug overdose deaths in 2020, a 25% increase year-over-year, the state is looking for ways to improve the situation through community partnerships, Naloxone distribution, public awareness campaigns, and more.

“Quality addiction treatment should be available to everyone nationwide, unfortunately in most circumstances it is not. How do we change that? I believe we start first and foremost in the places we call home, in the places we are from. In Ohio, which is my home state, Ohio

Community Health is working hard to be a part of that solution,” said Whitehouse. “To do that, it is vital to ensure that Ohio Community Health is providing the highest quality help to all those who need it – not just a select few that can afford private treatment.”

Ohio Community Health’s philosophy stems directly from the disparity between the quality of care represented across private and public behavioral healthcare organizations. It aims to close this gap and works tirelessly to deliver the highest quality of care possible with access to this care afforded to those who wish to seek it.

Visit the Ohio Community Health website for more information about its intensive outpatient program in Cincinnati.

Media Contact

Ohio Community Health Recovery Centers

J.B. Whitehouse

513-757-5000

12115 Sheraton Lane

Cincinnati

OH 45202

United States