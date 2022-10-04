FIRST ENERGY IDENTIFIES MORE LITHIUM EXPLORATION TARGETS FROM SURFACE SAMPLING PROGRAM IN QUEBEC
VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - First Energy Metals Ltd. FE ("First Energy" or the "Company) is pleased to announce that it has received assays from its summer prospecting work program which was carried on the newly acquired claim block on March 22, 2022, see below link for further details.
The work identified several prospective lithium pegmatites with assays in the range of 0.01 to 6.02% lithium oxide (Li2O). There are anomalous values of other rare metals including niobium, tantalum, rubidium and cesium.
Highlights of Assays (see Table 1 and Map for details)
- Area 1 has lithium oxide values in the range of 0.01 to 6.02% Li2O with two samples over 1% Li2O.
- Area 2 has lithium oxide values in the range of 0.02 to 2.19% Li2O with eight samples over 1% Li2O.
- Area 3 has generally low lithium oxide values in the range of 0.01 to 0.02% Li2O.
- Area 4 has lithium oxide values in the range of 0.01 to 0.04% Li2O.
The prospecting and sampling work was carried out during the summer months and its purpose was to find new exploration targets, to locate and confirm historical reported lithium pegmatite occurrences, and to locate historical drill holes if present. The ground sampling work was continuous concluded at the end of September and more surface sample results will be released as soon as available.
Drilling Update
The Company is also pleased to announce that it has completed additional 1,000 meters of diamond core drilling at the Augustus property. The drill holes are being logged and an update on the drilling work will be provided in a subsequent news release.
Sample Preparation and Analysis
The surface sampling was carried out using a rock saw and other hand tools by cutting about 20-30 cm long, 5 cm wide and 3-5 cm deep cuts in bedrock. The samples were bagged and tagged using best practices and were delivered to Activation Laboratories ("ACTLABS"), Ancaster, Ontario for sample preparation and analyses using laboratories code Ultratrace 7 as summarized below. ACTLABS is an independent commercial, accredited ISO Certified Laboratory.
Code Ultratrace 7 – Peroxide Fusion – ICP and ICP/MS
Samples are fused with sodium peroxide in a Zirconium crucible. The fused sample is acidified with concentrated nitric and hydrochloric acids. The resulting solutions are diluted and then measured by ICP-OES and ICP-MS. All metals are solubilized.
ICP-MS
Fused samples are diluted and analyzed by Agilent 7900 ICP-MS. Calibration is performed using five synthetic calibration standards. A set of (10-20) fused certified reference material is run with every batch of samples for calibration and quality control. Fused duplicates are run every 10 samples.
ICP-OES
Samples are analyzed with a minimum of 10 certified reference materials for the required analytes, all prepared by sodium peroxide fusion. Every 10th sample is prepared and analyzed in duplicate; a blank is prepared every 30 samples and analyzed. Samples are analyzed using a Varian 735ES ICP and internal standards are used as part of the standard operating procedure. Source: https://actlabs.com/geochemistry/lithogeochemistry-and-whole-rock-analysis/peroxide-total-fusion/
Afzaal Pirzada, P.Geo., Geological Consultant of the Company, and a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.
Forward-looking Information
Except for the statements of historical fact, this news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. "Forward-looking information" in this news release includes information about the Company's information concerning the intentions, plans and future actions of the parties to the transactions described herein and the terms thereon.
The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made assumptions about the Company's ability to obtain required approvals. The Company has also assumed that no significant events occur outside of the Company's normal course of business. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein.
Table 1: Surface Samples Assay Highlights
|
Analyte Symbol
|
Location
|
Be
|
Cs
|
Fe
|
Li
|
Li2O
|
Nb
|
Rb
|
Ta
|
Unit Symbol
|
NAD 1983
|
ppm
|
ppm
|
%
|
ppm
|
|
ppm
|
ppm
|
ppm
|
Detection Limit
|
Zone 18N
|
3
|
0.1
|
0.05
|
15
|
|
2.4
|
0.4
|
0.2
|
Analysis Method
|
|
FUS-MS-Na2O2
|
1160524
|
18 U 278483 5357089
|
266
|
35.1
|
0.38
|
7590
|
1.63
|
84.2
|
288
|
61.5
|
1160526
|
18 U 278481 5357051
|
109
|
52.5
|
0.32
|
6370
|
1.37
|
69.7
|
679
|
85.3
|
1160528
|
18 U 284758 5367179
|
5
|
14.2
|
0.34
|
32
|
0.01
|
105.5
|
658
|
20.3
|
1160533
|
17 U 721533 5362620
|
152
|
57
|
0.68
|
4540
|
0.98
|
67.5
|
640
|
60.4
|
1160535
|
17 U 721519 5362647
|
98
|
117
|
0.84
|
8720
|
1.87
|
61
|
1970
|
44.2
|
1160536
|
17 U 721554 5362555
|
225
|
104
|
0.54
|
3620
|
0.78
|
51.1
|
2240
|
46.1
|
1160537
|
18 U 286571 5368042
|
12
|
2.8
|
0.28
|
42
|
0.01
|
152.7
|
30.5
|
108
|
1160538
|
18 U 284842 5367713
|
5
|
111
|
0.7
|
241
|
0.05
|
135.7
|
1040
|
30.6
|
1160539
|
18 U 284773 5367752
|
3
|
168
|
1.09
|
28000
|
6.02
|
10.5
|
510
|
20.9
|
1160542
|
18 U 283101 5369080
|
193
|
47.4
|
0.23
|
5030
|
1.08
|
30.8
|
2130
|
27.9
|
1160543
|
18 U 283106 5369077
|
96
|
36.9
|
0.48
|
2310
|
0.50
|
58.3
|
2170
|
81.9
|
1160544
|
18 U 283101 5369077
|
89
|
18.2
|
0.26
|
22
|
0.00
|
26
|
1750
|
31.8
|
1160548
|
17 U 721892 5362778
|
144
|
65.4
|
0.35
|
5960
|
1.28
|
106.4
|
1070
|
77.9
|
1160549
|
17 U 721888 5362785
|
194
|
82.9
|
0.53
|
5400
|
1.16
|
59.1
|
1170
|
51.9
|
1160550
|
17 U 721890 5362793
|
189
|
134
|
0.47
|
4100
|
0.88
|
59.2
|
2020
|
89.4
|
1160551
|
17 U 721883 5362838
|
177
|
166
|
0.39
|
4730
|
1.02
|
50.9
|
2530
|
45.2
|
1160552
|
17 U 721889 5362772
|
241
|
58.9
|
0.34
|
371
|
0.08
|
100.2
|
771
|
70.7
|
1160553
|
17 U 721903 5362723
|
72
|
86.3
|
0.45
|
3440
|
0.74
|
78.1
|
1190
|
74.8
|
1160554
|
17 U 721655 5361774
|
149
|
80
|
0.35
|
3890
|
0.84
|
74.4
|
1870
|
70.9
|
1160555
|
17 U 721655 5361767
|
191
|
110
|
0.35
|
1380
|
0.30
|
56.7
|
3760
|
32.3
|
1160556
|
17 U 709222 5363756
|
4
|
9.1
|
0.53
|
52
|
0.01
|
37.7
|
415
|
4.3
|
1160557
|
17 U 709220 5363760
|
4
|
7.6
|
0.73
|
70
|
0.02
|
51.5
|
456
|
6
|
1160558
|
17 U 709217 5363760
|
4
|
5.7
|
0.58
|
33
|
0.01
|
44.4
|
284
|
7.6
|
1160562
|
17 U 710628 5363754
|
< 3
|
8.8
|
0.89
|
93
|
0.02
|
30.9
|
381
|
3.1
|
1160563
|
17 U 710408 5363550
|
< 3
|
8.9
|
1.04
|
59
|
0.01
|
14.4
|
385
|
1.9
|
1160568
|
17 U 712311 5364231
|
4
|
5.4
|
0.72
|
104
|
0.02
|
41.2
|
303
|
4
|
1160574
|
17 U 720676 5361780
|
239
|
41
|
0.66
|
7150
|
1.54
|
131.8
|
739
|
50.5
|
1160575
|
17 U 720695 5361767
|
525
|
131
|
0.99
|
10200
|
2.19
|
104.4
|
1880
|
61
|
1160576
|
17 U 701968 5366712
|
< 3
|
22.5
|
0.52
|
61
|
0.01
|
11.6
|
383
|
3.3
|
1160577
|
17 U 700836 5366399
|
4
|
11.4
|
0.62
|
93
|
0.02
|
16.7
|
344
|
2.8
|
1160578
|
17 U 700959 5366412
|
5
|
12.6
|
0.8
|
167
|
0.04
|
25.5
|
369
|
5.9
|
1160582
|
17 U 704341 5362285
|
4
|
18.8
|
0.9
|
197
|
0.04
|
31.2
|
282
|
4.8
|
1160584
|
17 U 704319 5362340
|
4
|
37.9
|
1.05
|
128
|
0.03
|
41.2
|
694
|
5
|
1160585
|
17 U 704323 5362369
|
< 3
|
13.9
|
0.76
|
86
|
0.02
|
18.2
|
302
|
1.9
|
1160586
|
17 U 712442 5369205
|
6
|
6.6
|
0.31
|
83
|
0.02
|
86.2
|
143
|
58.7
|
1160587
|
17 U 714077 5367676
|
3
|
16.9
|
0.94
|
53
|
0.01
|
28
|
460
|
9.1
|
1160588
|
18 U 282259 5364846
|
4
|
20
|
0.5
|
142
|
0.03
|
37.8
|
1070
|
6.2
|
1160589
|
18 U 282441 5364929
|
4
|
20.5
|
0.5
|
71
|
0.02
|
86.1
|
919
|
16.4
|
1160590
|
18 U 281969 5363518
|
5
|
29.8
|
1.02
|
317
|
0.07
|
50.3
|
869
|
6.7
