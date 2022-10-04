T3 Sixty Promotes, Appoints Three Key Industry Professionals to Growing Organization

Jonathan Peterson is promoted to Executive Vice President, and Yinka Freeman and Derek Taylor join the team

LADERA RANCH, Calif. (PRWEB) October 03, 2022

T3 Sixty the residential real estate brokerage industry's leading management consulting and research firm, has announced the promotion of Jonathan Peterson and the appointment of Yinka Freeman and Derek Taylor. These professionals will support the company's key initiatives and serve a fast-growing roster of clients.

As the newly appointed EVP of Strategic Growth, Jonathan Peterson will guide and accelerate client engagements across the firm's existing business units — which include Brokerage Consulting, Technology Consulting, Talent and Hiring, Event Planning and Execution, Industry Research and Publishing, and Organized Real Estate and Data Consulting; "There is so much opportunity for us to do more for our clients with the variety of services across our business units, and I am excited by this new challenge to do just that." said Peterson.

"Jonathan has been a force for growth in the T3 Sixty Technology Consulting division, and he recognizes the potential across the organization," said T3 Sixty president and CEO Jack Miller. "We are grateful to have him making connections across business units and the industry. We look forward to him executing on our bold, ambitious vision for T3 Sixty."

Yinka Freeman and Derek Taylor Join T3 Sixty

Joining the T3 Sixty team are Yinka Freeman, who will serve as Digital Events Manager, and Derek Taylor, who has been appointed Director of Operations and Technology Implementation. Freeman will work within the T3 Events Group — the dedicated event services division of T3 Sixty to deliver online or hybrid events on behalf of T3 Events Group clients. With more than 15 years in the event planning industry, Freeman will leverage her expertise to generate innovative virtual events that stand out and engage customers and prospects.

Taylor, an industry veteran who has previously managed real estate technology products and at Nextdoor and JPAR Real Estate, will support the Technology Consulting business unit and will work directly with clients to create more efficient and profitable solutions and processes with technology.

"As T3 Sixty continues to grow, we are proud to attract talented professionals like Yinka Freeman and Derek Taylor," said Miller. "We look forward to seeing them thrive in their new roles, and to witnessing the rich impact they will have on the company in coming years."

About T3 Sixty

T3 Sixty is the leading management consultancy in the residential real estate industry with business units in brokerage, technology, mergers and acquisitions, and organized real estate. The group also provides software and data, extensive research and reports, executive search and event management services. For more information, visit t3sixty.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/t3_sixty_promotes_appoints_three_key_industry_professionals_to_growing_organization/prweb18935737.htm