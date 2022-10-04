Submit Release
Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Tuesday, October 4, 2022

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 3, 2022 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Dartmouth, Nova Scotia


11:30 a.m. 

The Prime Minister will make an announcement and hold a media availability. Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Canadian Citizenship Sean Fraser, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities
Agency Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Seniors Darren Fisher, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry Andy Fillmore, and Member of Parliament for Halifax West Lena Metlege
Diab will also be in attendance.



Notes for media:

12:15 p.m.

The Prime Minister will attend a briefing and meet with employees from the Canadian Hurricane Centre. Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Sean Fraser, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for the Atlantic
Canada Opportunities Agency Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Seniors Darren Fisher, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry Andy Fillmore, and Member of Parliament for
Halifax West Lena Metlege Diab will also be in attendance.



Note for media:

Halifax, Nova Scotia


2:30 p.m.

The Prime Minister will meet with the Premier of Nova Scotia, Tim Houston.



Note for media:

  • Pooled photo opportunity at the start of the meeting

4:10 p.m.

The Prime Minister will participate in a panel discussion on delivering healthy oceans and strong coastal communities at the World Ocean Tech and Innovation Summit.



Notes for media:

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/03/c9363.html

You just read:

