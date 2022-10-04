Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Tuesday, October 4, 2022
OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 3, 2022 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
Dartmouth, Nova Scotia
11:30 a.m.
The Prime Minister will make an announcement and hold a media availability. Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Canadian Citizenship Sean Fraser, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities
Notes for media:
12:15 p.m.
The Prime Minister will attend a briefing and meet with employees from the Canadian Hurricane Centre. Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Sean Fraser, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for the Atlantic
Note for media:
Halifax, Nova Scotia
2:30 p.m.
The Prime Minister will meet with the Premier of Nova Scotia, Tim Houston.
Note for media:
4:10 p.m.
The Prime Minister will participate in a panel discussion on delivering healthy oceans and strong coastal communities at the World Ocean Tech and Innovation Summit.
Notes for media:
