SPECIAL OPERATIONS / FATAL MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22A5004486

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Hein

STATION: Headquarters - Special Operations

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: October 3, 2022, at approximately 1731 hours

STREET: VT Route 100

TOWN: Newport Town

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Collins Hill Road

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry blacktop surface

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Howard Collins

AGE: 81

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport Center, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge

VEHICLE MODEL: Ram 2500

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Contact Damage to Passenger Side Front Wheel Well

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Jordan Carpenter

AGE: 20

SEAT BELT? N

HELMET? Y - DOT Approved

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: Unknown

VEHICLE MAKE: Yamaha

VEHICLE MODEL: Motorcycle

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled

INJURIES: Fatal injuries

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On October 3, 2022, at approximately 1731 hours, the Vermont State Police were dispatched to the report of a car versus motorcycle collision at the intersection of VT Route 100 and Collins Mill Road in the Town of Newport Town, VT. The operator of Vehicle 1 was identified as Howard Collins (81) of Newport Center, VT. The operator of Vehicle 2 was identified as Jordan Carpenter (20) of Newport, VT, Carpenter sustained fatal injuries and was declared deceased on the scene.

Preliminary investigation has shown that Operator 1 was traveling south on VT Route 100 and had begun to slow his vehicle in an attempt to turn left onto Collins Mill Road. The operator of Vehicle 2 had been traveling north on VT Route 100, saw the hazard of a turning vehicle ahead of him and attempted to avoid a collision by braking. Ultimately Carpenter was unable to avoid a collision and subsequently struck the passenger side front fender of Vehicle 1. Operator 2 and his motorcycle came to a position of uncontrolled rest within the northbound lane of VT Route 100. Operator 1 brought his vehicle to a position of controlled rest on Collins Mill Road just east of VT Route 100.

The Vermont State Police were assisted on the scene by members of the Orleans County Sheriff's Department, Vermont DMV Enforcement, Newport Center Fire Department and Newport Ambulance. Members of the Vermont State Police Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and are actively investigating this incident. Anyone who may have witnessed this motor vehicle crash is encouraged to contact the Williston State Police Barracks.

No further information is available at this time.

Trooper Christopher Hein

Special Operations | Crash Reconstruction

Vermont State Police

2777 Saint George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Email: Christopher.hein@vermont.gov

Cell: 802.760.0511

Phone: 802.878.7111 x4047