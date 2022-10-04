SPECIAL OPERATIONS / FATAL MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A5004486
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Hein
STATION: Headquarters - Special Operations
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: October 3, 2022, at approximately 1731 hours
STREET: VT Route 100
TOWN: Newport Town
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Collins Hill Road
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry blacktop surface
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Howard Collins
AGE: 81
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport Center, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2016
VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge
VEHICLE MODEL: Ram 2500
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Contact Damage to Passenger Side Front Wheel Well
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Jordan Carpenter
AGE: 20
SEAT BELT? N
HELMET? Y - DOT Approved
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: Unknown
VEHICLE MAKE: Yamaha
VEHICLE MODEL: Motorcycle
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled
INJURIES: Fatal injuries
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On October 3, 2022, at approximately 1731 hours, the Vermont State Police were dispatched to the report of a car versus motorcycle collision at the intersection of VT Route 100 and Collins Mill Road in the Town of Newport Town, VT. The operator of Vehicle 1 was identified as Howard Collins (81) of Newport Center, VT. The operator of Vehicle 2 was identified as Jordan Carpenter (20) of Newport, VT, Carpenter sustained fatal injuries and was declared deceased on the scene.
Preliminary investigation has shown that Operator 1 was traveling south on VT Route 100 and had begun to slow his vehicle in an attempt to turn left onto Collins Mill Road. The operator of Vehicle 2 had been traveling north on VT Route 100, saw the hazard of a turning vehicle ahead of him and attempted to avoid a collision by braking. Ultimately Carpenter was unable to avoid a collision and subsequently struck the passenger side front fender of Vehicle 1. Operator 2 and his motorcycle came to a position of uncontrolled rest within the northbound lane of VT Route 100. Operator 1 brought his vehicle to a position of controlled rest on Collins Mill Road just east of VT Route 100.
The Vermont State Police were assisted on the scene by members of the Orleans County Sheriff's Department, Vermont DMV Enforcement, Newport Center Fire Department and Newport Ambulance. Members of the Vermont State Police Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and are actively investigating this incident. Anyone who may have witnessed this motor vehicle crash is encouraged to contact the Williston State Police Barracks.
No further information is available at this time.
