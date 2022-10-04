Lucky Penny Candles to show support to the special education staff of the state of Hawaii

Pearl City / Waipahu Complex area staff will take home a soy blend, eco-friendly Lucky Penny candle thanking them for their positive impact in the local community. Left to right Amber Weber, Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant for the Leeward District support service providers in the Nānākuli/Wai'anae Complex, Jody Agpalsa, District Education Specialist of the Pearl City/Waipahu complex, Dom LeRoux founder of V

WAIPAHU, HI, USA, October 4, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hawai'i Department of Education meets the needs of students who benefit from specially designed curriculum. Dom Leroux, founder of Venice, Florida’s Lucky Penny Candles , contacted Jody Agpalsa, District Education Specialist of the Pearl City/Waipahu complex and offered to send some candles to the staff to show his appreciation and support.Dom is a former college instructor, and he knows how educators can impact the lives of students, their families, and their communities.His visit was inspired by a conversation with his friend Amber Weber, a Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant for the Leeward District support service providers in the Nānākuli/Wai'anae Complex. Amber told Dom that the Leeward District support service providers have done phenomenal work throughout the community, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.“We too often overlook the efforts of teachers, administrative staff and support staff in the education system,” says Dom. “Many of them go above and beyond their duties and improve the lives of our communities in ways for which they never get proper credit.”Dom reached out to Jody Agpalsa, District Education Specialist for Special Education in the Pearl City-Waipahu Complex Area, and offered to provide her staff with natural Lucky Penny candles to show his support for their good work.Dom designed a custom soy blend candle graced the logo of the state of Hawai’i Department of Education along with a beautiful message that read, “Thanks for the Positive Impact You Make Each and Every Day!” When he arrived in Oahu, Jody met Dom at her office with a traditional lei to celebrate his upcoming birthday, proving that kindness and gratitude beget more of the same.To learn more about Lucky Penny Candles, please visit luckypennycandles.com. For press-related inquiries, please email the shop at hello@luckypennycandles.com.###Hawaii Department Of Education District Educational SpecialistSpecial education is specially designed instruction, related services and other supplementary aids to meet the unique needs of a student with a disability at no cost to families. The Department provides these services to anyone aged 3 to 21 who demonstrates a need for specially designed instruction, after an eligibility determination.To learn more, please visit https://www.hawaiipublicschools.org/TeachingAndLearning/SpecializedPrograms/SpecialEducation/Pages/home.aspx

Supporting the special education staff of the state of Hawaii