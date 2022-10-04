Manchin, Capito Announce $5 Million for New River Health Association

October 03, 2022

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced the New River Health Association in Fayette County, West Virginia will receive $5,000,000 to combine and expand their services in one large medical complex, as well as establish a community conference center. The funding is made possible by a Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) request secured by Senators Manchin and Capito and is funded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA).





said Senator Manchin. "This funding will support a complete remodel of the new complex, including installing roofing, plumbing and electrical lines, as well as establishing a community conference center for public events. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources, including earmarks, to support our healthcare organizations as they care for our fellow West Virginians across the Mountain State." "New River Health Association provides essential care for the Fayette County community, from addressing every day health concerns to pharmacy services, behavioral healthcare and more. That is why I proudly secured this funding to help combine and expand their services in a new facility,"





“I’m thrilled to secure this award for the New River Health Association (NRHA), which will help them complete their medical complex in Oak Hill. This project is significant for Fayette County and the surrounding area, and will help expand medical, women’s health, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, pulmonary and cardiac rehabilitation, chiropractic, vision, radiology, diabetes, and urgent care health services right in the heart of West Virginia. This project will also help expand the footprint of NRHA, and greatly increase access to important health services that people in the area rely on. I commend NRHA for taking on this initiative, and I am proud to provide needed support through my role in the Senate Appropriations Committee,” Senator Capito said.





“I would like to thank Senator Manchin for his support in securing the $5 million earmark for our new facility in Oak Hill. This funding has assisted New River Health to repurpose the former Oak Hill Kmart store into a state of the art health care facility. The facility will house primary medical and dental services, behavioral health services, substance abuse treatment services, pulmonary rehabilitation services, chiropractic services, and a pharmacy with a drive through window. Located on Route 19 in the heart of Fayette County, the facility is ideally located for the community to easily access all the services New River Health will provide. Additional tenants in the facility include Hill Top Coffee, LabCorp, and BodyWorks. The creation of a conference center is also part of the project. We believe that a state of the art conference center located near the New River Gorge National Park will be a natural draw for national, regional, state and local conferences. We truly believe the facility will be a community asset for many years to come,” said New River Health Association CEO John Schultz.



