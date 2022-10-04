Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,927 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 259,848 in the last 365 days.

Manchin, Capito Announce $5 Million for New River Health Association

October 03, 2022

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced the New River Health Association in Fayette County, West Virginia will receive $5,000,000 to combine and expand their services in one large medical complex, as well as establish a community conference center. The funding is made possible by a Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) request secured by Senators Manchin and Capito and is funded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA).


“New River Health Association provides essential care for the Fayette County community, from addressing every day health concerns to pharmacy services, behavioral healthcare and more. That is why I proudly secured this funding to help combine and expand their services in a new facility,” said Senator Manchin. “This funding will support a complete remodel of the new complex, including installing roofing, plumbing and electrical lines, as well as establishing a community conference center for public events. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources, including earmarks, to support our healthcare organizations as they care for our fellow West Virginians across the Mountain State.”


“I’m thrilled to secure this award for the New River Health Association (NRHA), which will help them complete their medical complex in Oak Hill. This project is significant for Fayette County and the surrounding area, and will help expand medical, women’s health, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, pulmonary and cardiac rehabilitation, chiropractic, vision, radiology, diabetes, and urgent care health services right in the heart of West Virginia. This project will also help expand the footprint of NRHA, and greatly increase access to important health services that people in the area rely on. I commend NRHA for taking on this initiative, and I am proud to provide needed support through my role in the Senate Appropriations Committee,” Senator Capito said.


“I would like to thank Senator Manchin for his support in securing the $5 million earmark for our new facility in Oak Hill. This funding has assisted New River Health to repurpose the former Oak Hill Kmart store into a state of the art health care facility. The facility will house primary medical and dental services, behavioral health services, substance abuse treatment services, pulmonary rehabilitation services, chiropractic services, and a pharmacy with a drive through window. Located on Route 19 in the heart of Fayette County, the facility is ideally located for the community to easily access all the services New River Health will provide. Additional tenants in the facility include Hill Top Coffee, LabCorp, and BodyWorks. The creation of a conference center is also part of the project. We believe that a state of the art conference center located near the New River Gorge National Park will be a natural draw for national, regional, state and local conferences. We truly believe the facility will be a community asset for many years to come,” said New River Health Association CEO John Schultz. 


Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS), more commonly known as earmarks, allow state and local governments, non-profits, and other public entities to apply for targeted funding for projects to bolster their communities and directly support West Virginians. These local communities and organizations are now beginning to receive funding for projects that both Senators Manchin and Capito fought for in last year’s funding bill. As members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Senators Manchin and Capito work to ensure taxpayer dollars are allocated to priorities that benefit all West Virginians, boost economic growth and support the needs of communities across the Mountain State while remaining fiscally responsible. 
Next Article Previous Article

You just read:

Manchin, Capito Announce $5 Million for New River Health Association

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.