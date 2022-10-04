Submit Release
Manchin, Capito Announce $2.9 Million to Prevent Domestic Violence, Keep Communities Safe in West Virginia

October 03, 2022

Charleston, WV – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $2,925,020 through the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to prevent domestic violence, support drug courts, develop forensic science research, and keep West Virginia communities safe.


“I am pleased to announce these critical investments from the Department of Justice to boost crime prevention efforts, including domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault and stalking, expand access to substance use treatment, strengthen forensic science research and more,” Senator Manchin said. “We must work together to protect our friends, neighbors and fellow West Virginians, and the funding announced today will help promote public safety across the entire state. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to support public safety initiatives across the Mountain State.”


“Addressing and ending domestic violence in West Virginia has long been a priority of mine. I have consistently supported the Violence Against Women Act, helped lead reauthorization efforts on the legislation this year, and was pleased to see its inclusion in our final appropriations package. This funding from DOJ will help prevent domestic violence at our college campuses, as well as address the needs of children and youth impacted by domestic violence. This support will also go a long way in strengthening forensic science research, providing resources for our drug courts, and ultimately keeping our neighborhoods safe,” Senator Capito said.


Individual awards listed below:


Office on Violence Against Women (OVW) Fiscal Year 2022 Grants to Reduce Domestic Violence, Dating Violence, Sexual Assault and Stalking on Campus Program:

 

  • $299,999 – Alderson Broaddus University

 

  • $ 299,964 – West Virginia University

 

  • $270,000 – University of Charleston

 

BJA FY 22 Adult Drug Court Discretionary Grant Program:

 

  • $744,708 – Berkeley City Council

 

NIJ FY22 Research and Development in Forensic Science for Criminal Justice Purposes:

 

  • $623,965 – West Virginia University Research Corporation

 

Office on Violence Against Women (OVW) Fiscal Year 2022 Consolidated Youth and Engaging Men Grant Program:

 

  • $500,000 – Child Protect of Mercer County

 

BJA FY 22 Project Safe Neighborhoods:

 

  • $75,596 – West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety

 

BJA FY 22 John R. Justice (JRJ) Formula Grant Program:

 

  • $70,277 West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety

 

BJA FY 22 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program:

 

  • $22,709 – City of Beckley

  • $17,802 – City of Bluefield
