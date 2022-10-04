Groundbreaking Set For Ouanalao Residences & Resort, Hutchison Island, Florida
Pre-Sales Exceed 25% of the Beachfront Enclave of 25 Homes and 34 Cottages
The architectural, design and development teams bringing our vision of Ouanalao to life are truly stellar. It really is paradise defined.”PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Florida-based Heaton Companies, developer of Ouanalao Residences & Resort, has announced the project’s official groundbreaking will take place on Thursday, November 3, 2022.
— Lee Heaton, Principal, Heaton Companies
Situated on southern part of Hutchinson Island, Florida, between the Atlantic Ocean and Indian River Lagoon, Ouanalao (pronounced O-wana-loo, and named in honor of the indigenous people of St. Barts), will offer 25 beach homes and 34 beach cottages complemented by the amenities and services of a world-class resort. Completion of the project is estimated to be in late 2023.
Represented by Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, one of the nation’s leading real estate sales firms, Ouanalao has already sold more than 25% of available residences, which are priced from the mid-$1 millions to the mid-$4 millions.
Just three months ago, Heaton Companies unveiled the property’s sales gallery, located at 7700 South Ocean Drive, Jensen Beach, which allows buyers to experience a personalized exploration of Ouanalao’s amenities first-hand.
Ouanalao’s Beach Clubhouse will feature poolside dining, an oceanfront bar, state-of-the-art fitness center, full service spa, provisions market, kids club, event space, and a resort-style pool overlooking the ocean. To the western side of the property, the River Club will offer relaxed dining and waterfront resort-style pool, a 26-slip marina, and aquatic recreation on the lagoon.
Designed by renowned resort architect Randall Stofft, the residences of Ouanalao were inspired by the tropical spirit of the French West Indies, reflecting casual, modern elegance and the luxurious island appointments and features. The 5-bedroom/ 5.5-bath Beach Homes feature a 3-story design, spacious interiors with gourmet kitchens, ocean & intracoastal views, swimming pools, and private walkways to the beach. The Beach Cottages provide single-story island living in an elegantly designed 2-bedroom/2.5-bath design.
Interior design expert Peter Niemitz will oversee the stylish interiors and design for the clubhouse and residences; and award-winning landscape architect firm, Cotleur & Hearing, has been contracted to create the tropical island oasis for the project.
Ouanalao Residences & Resort has redefined vacation-home ownership with the renowned hospitality services of Mainsail Hotels & Resorts, allowing residence owners to earn rental income while they are away through Mainsail’s association with Marriott Homes & Villas brand.
The on-site sales gallery is open at Ouanalao Residences & Resort for scheduled appointments and walk-ins. The address is 7700 South Ocean Drive, Jensen Beach, FL 34957. For more information, call 772-291-0962, or visit OuanalaoResort.com.
