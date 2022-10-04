The Official Recap of New York Fashion Week ATFH Black Tie Gala, Sept 12 LAVO NYC
Brands and Buyers from different countries, convene at Manhattan's finest LAVO for a Night of Networking and Deals Making during New York Fashion Week.
It was a gamble for our brand to come to this event but I'm glad we did. I actually met a few Buyers interested in my Brand and Guess what - WE GOT OUR FIRST ORDER FROM FOX's just a few days ago!”MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, US, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Monday Night in Midtown never felt this exciting - right behind Madison Avenue, home to Balenciaga and Givenchy stores, is LAVO - Manhattan's trendiest venue known for its coziest elegant atmosphere, excellent food and prime New York City location. One block away is 745 5th Avenue & Central Park - home to ATF Fashion House NYC, host and organizer of the most anticipated ATFH Black Tie Gala that brought everyone in town.
Arriving all the way from Australia, Africa, Asia, Middle East, Europe, Latin America, Canada and other US States, Brands and Buyers flew to New York City from various parts of the world to promote their business and meet potential growth partners to collaborate with. Like on most early weekdays, one would have expected an Afterwork party vibe, but this was New York Fashion Week - Ladies all dressed up in flashy Haute Couture while gentlemen strangled up in stylish Bow Ties, and of course, LAVO did its thing.
It was quite an event, very different from the usual fashion gatherings we are accustomed to - A Shopping Booth setup within the Reception area, Standing Mannequins spread across the Cafe, Backstage setup opposite the dinner, Dozens of Brands not physically present in New York showcasing their products virtually, an in-person Runway Dinner replacing the usual T Stage and Surprise musical performances throughout the evening.
The ATFH Black Tie Gala was made possible, thanks to the support of sponsors like FASHINZA, a global manufacturing platform that helps fashion brands and retailers simplify their end-to-end operations from Design to Manufacturing. Speaking at the Gala, Jamil Ahmad, Co-founder and Chief Business Officer of FASHINZA explained how the company solves the biggest headaches in Fashion by helping Designers and Retailers locate the best available vendors suitable for their needs through a Sophisticated user friendly software that helps them manage their full A-Z operations from a mobile phone. Learn more about FASHINZA at https://fashinza.com/en-us
"Honestly, this was a surreal moment for me. You hear and read about those things all the time, but you never really know what to expect until you actually show up. I was sitting at the same table with a Buyer from MACY's and I'm doing everything she advised me to, so my stuff can get in there, that would be amazing! I'm grateful to ATF Fashion House NYC and I'll be back in New York for next event, this was awesome!" said MADISON BRATHOVD, 21 year old Jewelry Designer, Founder of RISING SOUL JEWELRY, a Boho Style Jewelry Brand based in Sacramento, California.
"My husband and I always knew we had something, but to see it coming together and openly appreciated during our NYFW trip is something special and frankly encouraging. We want to thank all the organizations that have helped make our dream come true. We are digesting all the recommendations and suggestions we received and are going to apply them to grow our business and pursue our mission. New York was definitely a hit." said SAVITA GILBERT, Designer and Co-founder with husband MARK GILBERT of INNER BE LEAF, an Innovative Womenswear and Athleisure Brand based in Washington, D.C.
Among the Buyers who attended, MACY's showed up with 3 teams. The New York Giant retailer with over 500 stores was looking for Bags, Luggages, Jewelry, Womenswear, Menswear, etc. Considering how challenging and time consuming it can be for brands to get into those big consortiums, it was a great opportunity for designers to connect directly with Buyers and access insights and tips as well as initiate potential purchases.
Buyers from FOX's were in the house - a growing premier fashion retailer for women’s apparel, shoes and accessories with 16 stores across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia and Illinois. Oneesa Khan, Buyer at FOX's explained that the company thrives in providing its customers with the most attractive prices across all their stores - FOX's targets Brands offering Products of Great Quality, able to match certain volume capacities and have available stocks for purchase.
"There is what people say and what they actually do. It was a gamble for our brand to come to this event but I'm glad we did. I actually met a few Buyers interested in my Brand and Guess what - WE GOT OUR FIRST ORDER FROM FOX's just a few days ago! Selling our Jewelry in their stores will totally boost the growth of our company. THANK YOU ATFH, this is Amazing what you guys started and I hope it helps many other brands out there as you grow this initiative." said VANESSA MURNANE, Jewelry Designer, Founder of AMORCITO, Jewelry Brand based in San Diego, California.
Then came the BIG Surprise - out of nowhere, unannounced, Miami based Opera Singer TATIANA KALLMANN brought the house down with a STUNNING Performance to die for. The Colombian-American Opera Singer, Special Guest of ATFH Black Tie Gala, entered the Grand Salon of LAVO in a Diamond looking Haute Couture and stole the show with her voice and tempo. It was a beautiful thing to witness, you have to experience it - recounts and recaps won't come close to experiencing it LIVE in person. "This means the world to me, to have my NYC Premiere at an iconic location like LAVO during the world's biggest fashion event New York Fashion Week was beyond epic! I was incredibly honored and appreciative, I look forward to more events in Manhattan with Opera fans." said TATIANA KALLMANN, Opera Singer. Learn more about TATIANA KALLMANN at https://www.tatianakallmann.com/.
