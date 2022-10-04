Traffic officers conduct vehicle check in Honiara

Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) at National Traffic Department (NTD) conducted a major operation in Honiara on 3 October 2022.

It is a joint operation involving other stakeholders such as the Ministry of Infrastructure (MID) and Honiara City Council and NTD.

The joint operation was conducted at two different locations which are White River and Rove junction going up to Ngossi road.

Director NTD Superintendent William Foufaka said police detained a good number of vehicles today and they are still under investigation.

Superintendent Foufaka said the purpose of this operation is to target the high rate of traffic related offences that are continually occurring in Honiara City.

Mr Foufaka said this includes, inspection of vehicle defects, business licences, vehicle licences, driver’s licences and other related traffic offences.

He kindly ask the road users to cooperate with the Traffic Police during such operation to ensure all vehicles are road worthy.

-RSIPF Press