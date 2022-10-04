Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,928 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 259,803 in the last 365 days.

Traffic officers conduct vehicle check in Honiara

Traffic officers conduct vehicle check in Honiara

 

Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) at National Traffic Department (NTD) conducted a major operation in Honiara on 3 October 2022.

It is a joint operation involving other stakeholders such as the Ministry of Infrastructure (MID) and Honiara City Council and NTD.

The joint operation was conducted at two different locations which are White River and Rove junction going up to Ngossi road.

Director NTD Superintendent William Foufaka said police detained a good number of vehicles today and they are still under investigation.

Superintendent Foufaka said the purpose of this operation is to target the high rate of traffic related offences that are continually occurring in Honiara City.

Mr Foufaka said this includes, inspection of vehicle defects, business licences, vehicle licences, driver’s licences and other related traffic offences.

He kindly ask the road users to cooperate with the Traffic Police during such operation to ensure all vehicles are road worthy.

 

-RSIPF Press

You just read:

Traffic officers conduct vehicle check in Honiara

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.