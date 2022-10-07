Product Safety Education Group Partners with Virginia Tech in Washington, D.C. Area

Shelly Jobst: Virginia Tech is committed to bringing "the best of education to professionals seeking to advance their careers." Shelia Gottschalk: Working with Virginia Tech in the D.C. world, puts our program at the center of the product safety field." Alan Abrahams is Associate Professor in the Dept. of Business Information Technology who helped lay the groundwork for the alliance.

Society of Product Safety Professionals' education programs focus on risk reduction, regulations, and compliance making this move a natural fit

ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, USA, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Society of Product Safety Professionals (SPSP) and its education program collaborator, ADK Information Services, LLC, have formed a partnership with Virginia Tech to offer the group’s Consumer Product Safety Professional Certification Program. The program provides education and supports professional development for people in the product safety field. Those who complete this training course earn the designation Certified Product Safety Professional™. The program, scheduled to begin next Spring, will be held at the Virginia Tech Research Center — Arlington, near Washington, D.C.

“This new partnership merges the complementary strengths and missions of our organizations: promoting education for industry professionals, and the safety of products and protecting consumers from unreasonable risks,” said Shelia Gottschalk, president of SPSP. “Virginia Tech’s presence in the greater Washington, D.C., metro area and proximity to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, put our program squarely at the center of the product safety field.”

The program is being managed by Virginia Tech Continuing and Professional Education, and Alan Abrahams, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Business Information Technology, in the Pamplin College of Business is overseeing curriculum and instruction.

“Continuing and Professional Education brings the best of Virginia Tech to professionals seeking to advance in their careers. We provide opportunities for companies and agencies looking to retrain or upskill their workforce to remain competitive both today and in the future,” said Director Shelly Jobst. She pointed out that Continuing and Professional Education, part of Outreach and International Affairs, provides over 350 programs that promote excellence in numerous professional fields.

Virginia Tech is ranked #62 in the 2022-23 list of national universities by U.S. News & World Report. The university has 37,000 students on and off the main campus. Virginia Tech ranked 48th in university research in the United States. Its Pamplin College of Business is catalyzing the next generation of business leaders through its nationally ranked undergraduate and graduate academic programs in Blacksburg, the greater Washington, D.C., metro area, and across the commonwealth.

SPSP was established in 2016 to support product safety professionals in education, leadership, and service. More than 1,000 product safety professionals have taken classes or participated in webinar series produced by SPSP and ADK over the past decade. The award-winning programs are internationally known and have attracted professionals from all parts of the world.

General information about the Certification Program is available at the SPSP website. Information about the 2023 Certification Program will be posted shortly before registration opens on Nov. 1, 2022.

Information about the above programs and other product safety headline news from around the world are available by signing up at this link. The 2023 Certification program will begin in Spring 2023.