More families in Surrey benefit from $10-a-day child care

CANADA, October 3 - More families in Surrey will save thousands of dollars per year as 61 local child care spaces convert to the $10-a-day program, helping familes get ahead and building high-quality, affordable and accessible child care as a core service in B.C.

“Parents shouldn’t have to choose between paying for child care or paying bills,” said Bruce Ralston, MLA for Surrey-Whalley. “These $10-a-day spaces mean that families have access to safe and reliable child care close to home, without having to worry about excessive costs.”

Spaces in the $10-a-Day ChildCareBC program reduce the average cost of child care from $1,000 a month at participating facilities (for full-time, centre-based infant care) to $200 a month, saving families an average of $800 a month per child.

“Our governments are making affordable, high-quality, flexible and inclusive child care a reality,” said Karina Gould, federal Minister of Families, Children and Social Development. “Through our transformative investments, we remain focused on making life more affordable for families and giving every child the best possible start in life.”

The $10-a-day program expansion represents further progress in partnership with the federal government under the Canada-B.C. Canada-wide Early Learning and Child Care Agreement. To support the goal of ensuring access to high-quality, affordable and inclusive early learning and child care, the Government of Canada is contributing $3.2 billion for child care in B.C. over five years through the agreement.

“We know savings of any amount goes a long way for parents, which is what makes the ongoing expansion of the $10-a-day program so impactful,” said Cathy Poole, vice-president, Children and Youth Services, YMCA of Greater Vancouver. “As a charity committed to helping children and families thrive, the YMCA is proud to continue our partnership with government and provide more deserving families with access to quality, affordable child care services.”

The newly approved $10-a-day spaces at the Surrey City Hall YMCA Child Care and Crescent Beach (Tiny Y) YMCA Preschool in Surrey include 12 spaces for infants and toddlers, and 49 spaces for children two and a half years old to kindergarten age.

“Having day care cost reduced to $10 a day is going to make a huge difference to our family,” said Sara, parent of one child at Surrey City Hall YMCA Child Care. “This change means that we can provide our child with more opportunities for extracurricular activities, put away more money for her education and save for a down payment on a home. We’ll be less stressed about money, which means we can enjoy this precious time with our child. We’re so grateful to the staff of YMCA City Hall, the Government of B.C. and the federal government for making $10-a-day child care a reality.”

More $10-a-day spaces will be created over the next few months. By the end of the year, the program will expand the number of $10-a-Day ChildCareBC spaces available for families in B.C. from 6,500 in April 2022 to approximately 12,500.

“We doubled the number of $10-a-day spaces earlier this year and will be nearly doubling yet again by the end of 2022,” Katrina Chen, B.C. Minister of State for Child Care. “Affordable child care can be life changing, and we’re one step closer to making that a reality for all families in B.C. The $10-a-day program and the significant fee reductions recently announced are both part of our plan to make child care a core service that every family can access and afford.”

In addition to these spaces, the Province, with federal funding support, is helping parents with the cost of child care at centres that are not part of the $10-a-day program through child care fee reductions of up to $550 more per month per child. These savings are in addition to the $350 per month per child that families have been saving through the Child Care Fee Reduction Initiative since 2018, and approximately 69,000 families will benefit.

Since 2018, the Province has invested $2.7 billion in the 10-year ChildCareBC plan to build a future where affordable, inclusive and quality child care is a core service that families can rely on.

Quick Facts:

All types of licensed child care providers offering services to children five and younger were eligible to apply for $10-a-day program, with priority given to larger non-profit, publicly delivered and Indigenous-led providers in communities that do not currently have a $10-a-day site, and also based on population density, which aligns with commitments in the Canada-B.C. Canada-wide Early Learning and Child Care Agreement.

The cut-off date for $10-a-day program applications was Aug. 18, 2022, and more applications will be reviewed until the December 2022 target is met.

Families making as much as $111,000 may be eligible to receive additional child care support through the Affordable Child Care Benefit (ACCB), with those making less than $45,000 receiving the maximum ACCB funding amount and paying nothing for child care.

An average of 30,500 children received support through the Province’s Affordable Child Care Benefit each month in 2021-22.

As of Dec. 1, 2022, fee reductions through the Child Care Fee Reduction Initiative will increase from up to $350 per child per month to as much as $900 per child per month, for a total of up to $10,800 per year in savings.

