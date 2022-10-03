Submit Release
Second procurement launched for Surrey Langley SkyTrain

CANADA, October 3 - Companies are invited to submit their qualifications for the second procurement for the Surrey Langley SkyTrain Project.

The Surrey Langley SkyTrain Project is a 16-kilometre extension of the Expo Line from King George Station to Langley City Centre that will provide high-quality, low-cost transportation for people in Surrey, Langley and Metro Vancouver. It is the first rapid transit expansion south of the Fraser River in 30 years.

As part of the competitive selection process, a request for qualifications (RFQ) has been issued to identify a contractor for the construction of eight new SkyTrain stations, including active transportation elements, such as cycling and walking paths around the stations.

Following the RFQ evaluation, as many as three teams will be selected to participate in the subsequent phase of the competitive selection process, which is the request for proposal stage. Responses to the second RFQ are due by Jan. 5, 2023.

The Surrey Langley SkyTrain Project will be built through three different contracts. The first RFQ, to build the elevated guideway, was issued on Aug 2, 2022. The multi-contract approach will increase competition and will enable a broader range of companies to bid on different elements of the project.

The third contract, for the design and installation of SkyTrain trackwork, as well as the design, installation and integration of electrical systems, such as power, telecommunications and automatic train control, will be issued later this fall.

Major construction on the Surrey Langley SkyTrain Project is expected to begin in 2024 and anticipated to be in operation in late 2028.

