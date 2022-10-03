Combined application form simplifies medical coverage

CANADA, October 3 - People new to B.C. can apply for Medical Services Plan (MSP), Fair PharmaCare and Supplementary Benefits at the same time using the B.C. Application for Health and Drug Coverage.

“Moving to a new province or country can be stressful, and we are making it a little easier by making sure that applying for medical coverage in B.C. is a streamlined process,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. “Including Fair PharmaCare and Supplementary Benefits on the same form as MSP helps ensure that eligible families receive enhanced coverage and removes extra steps in the process.”

Enrolment in MSP is mandatory for all eligible residents of B.C. For income-based drug coverage, families must apply for Fair PharmaCare. Fair PharmaCare helps pay for some drugs and medical devices and supplies, such as prostheses and diabetes supplies. The less people earn, the more help they can get.

Supplementary Benefits provides partial payment for certain medical services, such as acupuncture and massage therapy, and may provide access to other income-based programs. Individuals or families must have an adjusted net income of $42,000 a year or less to be eligible.

In addition to improving user experience and simplifying the application process, the combined application form reduces the administrative workload and helps people enrol in the three programs more easily.

Eligible people new to B.C. can submit their application by mail or online.

