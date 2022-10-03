Governor McKee Announces Child Tax Rebates Will Start Being Issued This Week

RHODE ISLAND, October 3 - WARWICK, RI – Governor Dan McKee announced today the state will start issuing Child Tax Rebates to qualifying families beginning today, Monday, October 3.

Child Tax Rebate payments are one of the important ways Rhode Island families benefit from the Fiscal Year 2023 budget signed by Governor McKee and approved by the General Assembly. The budget provides targeted taxpayer relief for Rhode Islanders, makes historic investments to address the housing crisis, and strengthens Rhode Island's economy while providing financial relief to families, veterans, and local businesses.

The tax cut plan within the budget includes the Governor's proposal to offer child tax rebates of $250 per child, up to three children, for Rhode Island residents making up to $100,000 for an individual and $200,000 for joint filers. This plan is expected to support nearly 115,000 Rhode Island families.

"Our Administration is continuing to deliver relief to Rhode Islanders as we build on our state's economic momentum," said Governor Dan McKee. "The Child Tax Rebate Program allows us to distribute over $40 million in direct support specifically to middle and lower-income families with children. We know costs are rising nationwide, and that's why Rhode Island is continuing to step up and provide relief on utility prices, small business taxes, and everyday costs."

The Governor was joined for the announcement by Lt. Governor Sabina Matos, House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi, Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ryan W. Pearson, EOHHS Acting Assistant Secretary Yvette Mendez, and Tax Administrator Neena S. Savage at Little Learners Academy Kent County, a locally-owned child care facility in Warwick.

"The best investment our state can make is helping our working families," said Lt. Governor Sabina Matos. "This rebate will help ensure that kids across the state have the resources they need to grow and thrive. Our economy is getting stronger, and steps like this ensure that Rhode Island families benefits first and foremost from that."

"For working Rhode Islanders who are feeling the pinch of rising prices, every dollar matters. We're putting money back in the pockets of nearly 115,000 working families with children," said House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi. "When we crafted the state budget, our goal was to provide relief that would impact all Rhode Islanders. In addition to the child tax rebate for families, we permanently eliminated the car tax, increased the 'circuit breaker' tax exemption for seniors, reduced the state income tax on Social Security, and eliminated the state tax on military pensions. These are real benefits that will make a difference in people's lives."

"The state's first ever child tax credit is one of several steps we were able to take this year to help Rhode Islanders struggling with higher rents, higher grocery bills, and higher costs at the pump," said Sen. Ryan W. Pearson (D-Dist. 19, Cumberland, Lincoln), who chairs the Senate Finance Committee. "With the guiding principle of making sound investments and providing relief to all Rhode Islanders, I think these efforts will have a real impact to help families during difficult financial times."

"The Division of Taxation takes seriously its responsibility to aid taxpayers at a time when inflation is on the rise. Our team has worked to make sure these checks will get into people's hands as quickly as possible and has ways that a taxpayer can get their questions answered about these payments, or any tax issue, whether that is through a dedicated web tool, email, or by phone," said Tax Administrator Neena S. Savage.

"The Child Tax Rebate Program helps put food on the table and give working families some breathing room during these challenging times," said Executive Office of Health & Human Services Acting Secretary Ana Novais. "We are making important progress in helping families lead strong, healthy, and independent lives. I would like to thank Governor McKee, Lt. Governor Matos, the General Assembly, and every community advocate who has championed these rebates for Rhode Island families. With these investments, our state is on a strong path to increase equity and opportunity."

The rebate program is administered by the Rhode Island Division of Taxation. The Division will disburse payments to qualified tax filers over the next several weeks. Information about the Child Tax Rebate program, including a rebate payment tracker, can be found on the Division's website here: https://tax.ri.gov/guidance/special-programs/2022-child-tax-rebates. This page will be updated frequently and most questions can be answered by using the resources available on that page.

Any additional questions or comments regarding the Child Tax Rebate should be directed to the Division's Personal Income Tax Section by e-mail at Tax.assist@tax.ri.gov or by phone at (401) 574-8242.

