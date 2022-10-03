Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,895 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 259,756 in the last 365 days.

More schools opening tomorrow

CANADA, October 3 - Today, 53 Island schools welcomed students back to class.

Officials have been actively working to assess schools and the surrounding infrastructure.  Montague Regional High School and Parkdale Elementary will reopen tomorrow, Tuesday, October 4. 

The following schools will remain closed tomorrow:

  • Donagh Regional
  • Prince Street Elementary
  • Queen Charlotte Intermediate
  • St. Jean Elementary
  • West Kent Elementary
  • Cardigan Consolidated – students will resume classes on Wednesday, October 5, in a temporary location within Montague Regional High School
  • École Évangéline – classes are being relocated to L'Exposition Agricole et le Festival Acadien grounds, start date yet to be announced

Residents are reminded to keep a safe and respectful distance from all working crews and areas where power is not yet restored. Additional traffic control measures will be in place across Island roadways to help manage traffic operations. Motorists are reminded to slow down and obey these measures. 

There are many different conditions across Prince Edward Island roads and sidewalks. School bus drivers have been actively checking the safety and accessibility of bus routes; however, all parents are asked to please check their children’s walking route to school or to their bus stop, to make sure students can travel safely. When possible, parents are encouraged to walk children to school or their bus stops until they are assured the route is safe. 

If students are walking or bicycling to school on their own, discuss safety with them before they depart. 

  • Stay away from downed power lines and poles as more and more electrical infrastructure comes back online.
  • Keep a safe and respectful distance from all recovery crews, so that work can be completed in a safe and diligent manner. 
  • Avoid playgrounds and other facilities that are closed due to storm damage. 
  • Take extra care when crossing roads because some traffic lights are still not operational.

The PEI School Food Program resumed food service on Monday, Oct 3. Since Friday, October 7 is now an instructional day, and no meal orders were previously placed for this day, the PEI School Food Program will automatically be repeating Friday, September 23 meal orders for island students.


Media contact:

Autumn Tremere
Department of Education and Lifelong Learning
Agtremere@gov.pe.ca
 

You just read:

More schools opening tomorrow

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.