Tentative agreement under Shared Recovery Mandate for BC Assessment, CUPE Local 1767

CANADA, October 3 - BC Assessment and the Canadian Union of Public Employees Local 1767 (CUPE Local 1767) have reached a tentative agreement under government’s Shared Recovery Mandate.

The tentative agreement covers approximately 600 people working as appraisers, assessment administration, property inventory collectors, communications, finance, information technology and data services in 13 locations around the province, including the head office in Victoria.

Negotiations under the Shared Recovery Mandate support government’s key priorities to improve public services and the health-care system, while supporting the Province’s continued economic recovery.

Agreement details will be available in the coming weeks when the ratification process for the union members and the employer is complete.

More than 500,000 people work throughout the provincial public sector in the core public service, at Crown corporations, in health and community social services, in kindergarten-to-Grade 12 public education, and at post-secondary institutions and research universities.

Of those people, approximately 393,000 are unionized employees paid under collective agreements or professionals paid through negotiated compensation agreements.

