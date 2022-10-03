Restoration efforts continue safely across the Island; Canadian Red Cross to administer Provincial Disaster Financial Assistance Program

CANADA, October 3 - Maritime Electric, arborists and road crews continue to make progress for residents and critical infrastructure province-wide.

With hundreds of crew members on Island roadways, PEI EMO reminds all residents to keep safety top of mind when walking, cycling or driving near current work sites.

Fire and Road Safety

Residents are reminded to keep a safe and respectful distance from all working crews and areas where power is not yet restored. Additional traffic control measures will be in place across Island roadways to help manage traffic operations. Motorists are reminded to slow down and obey these measures.

Residents using alternative fuel sources are reminded to practice safe fire prevention measures such as safe generator use and ensure combustible materials are safely placed away from ignition sources.

As power returns, residents are also reminded to ensure any heat generating appliances are turned off to avoid potential fire hazards.

Burn Permits

A burn permit is required through the Department of Environment, Energy and Climate Action, and allows residents to burn grasses, leaves, branches and other woody materials only. Please ensure burned materials are properly disposed of to avoid inadvertent fire risks.

Forest, Fish and Wildlife offices at Upton Road, Beech Grove and Wellington will be open 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Residents seeking permits are asked to do so between 8 a.m. and noon. Permits can also be obtained online.

There is currently no provincial-wide burn ban in place, however residents of Alberton, Charlottetown, Miscouche, Souris, Stratford, Summerside and Three Rivers (Georgetown and Montague) are reminded to check with their local authorities on any possible restrictions temporarily in place.

Debris Pick-up and Disposal

When cleaning trees and debris on personal property, residents are reminded to avoid areas near downed power lines and work crews. Those operating power tools should only do so if they have prior knowledge or expertise.

Residents who have fallen trees or large debris on their personal property that pose a safety risk are reminded they can call 1-833-734-1873 or go to any Access PEI location to have their name put on a list for assistance. Islanders can also email fionacleanup@gov.pe.ca or fill out the webform.

Debris removal will start once the demand for road clearing and clean-up efforts has reduced.

Shelter Supports

Any resident needing temporary emergency shelter can call 2-1-1 to be connected to the Shelter Support Line, or call them directly from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. seven days of the week at 1-833-220-4722.

Residents can also seek temporary disaster shelter directly at the Murchison Centre (17 St Pius X Avenue, Charlottetown). No pre-registration is required.

Anyone with transportation needs can call 1-833-335-0543, leave a voicemail, and the Canadian Red Cross (CRC) will make those arrangements

Ground Search and Rescue (GSAR)

Effective today, members of the Ground Search and Rescue will also be checking in on residents in areas where power has not yet been restored Monday through Friday during their operating hours.

Anyone who would like to have members of GSAR check on a loved one can do so by calling 1-833-796-0642 or submitting a request by email fionaresponse@gov.pe.ca.

Insurance and Provincial Disaster Financial Assistance Program

The Insurance Bureau of Canada is encouraging Island residents to start their claims as quickly as possible, which will allow insurance providers to get reimbursements to policy holders quickly.

Residents are reminded to review their policy as additional claims may be eligible under additional living expenses. Learn more about what you can expect when filing insurance claims.

Once residents have filed their insurance claim for insurable items and have received confirmation of losses that were not covered by their policy, they may make an application to the Provincial Disaster Financial Assistance Program, which will be administered by the Canadian Red Cross.

Residents wishing to submit a PDFAP application are to use the online self-assessment tool which will confirm program eligibility and bridge applicants to the program form. Anyone who cannot complete the program form online can contact Canadian Red Cross directly by phone 1-833-966-4225 between the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Backgrounder:

On behalf of the province, the Prince Edward Island Emergency Measures Organization (EMO) is responsible to coordinate, manage emergency management activities and respond when requested by a municipality or in a province-wide emergency. The purpose of emergency management is to save lives, preserve the environment and protect property and the economy. The municipality or province-wide emergency is continually reassessed, and Islanders will be updated as new information becomes available.

Everyone is encouraged to follow these safety measures:

Stay away from downed power lines and poles as more and more electrical infrastructure comes back online. Follow Maritime Electric for further advice.

Do not walk, work, cut or clean up trees or other debris near any downed power lines.

Do not use tools that may cause danger or injury without prior knowledge or expertise. Islanders needing help to clear debris are asked to visit Fiona Clean Up for more information.

Never leave candles unattended.

Make sure stoves and other fire hazards are turned off, so they do not pose a fire risk when the power is turned on.

Never use a generator in an attached garage, even with the door open.

Never use a generator on flammable infrastructure such as decks.

Do not use generators in apartments or condos.

Never use outdoor cooking units such as camping stoves, barbeques or butane burners inside your home or near your windows and doors.

Carbon monoxide and smoke alarms are essential safety tools. Everyone should purchase one for their residence. When running a generator, make sure your carbon monoxide and smoke alarms are in good working order.

Food that is normally refrigerated must be discarded after 24 hours without power. Frozen food must be discarded after 48 hours without power. When in doubt, throw it out. Check PEI’s Environmental Health for additional information.

Call 911 in case of any emergency.

Local areas with their own fire regulations include: