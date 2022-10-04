Submit Release
I-90 slide repairs underway east of Sheridan

Sheridan, Wyo – The Wyoming Department of Transportation and its contractor High Country Construction have begun work on permanent repairs to two significant slides along portions of I-90 east of Sheridan. 

A mid-October snow storm in 2021 resulted in the loss of roughly 175 feet of shoulder and guardrail at mile marker 29.31 and another 150 feet of shoulder and guardrail at mile marker 29.7. 

In addition to these two slides, two other locations deteriorated over the past year and will be addressed as well. 

Remedial repairs were made to both slides utilizing a soil nailing technique which involves drilling holes for steel bars to be inserted into a slope face which are then grouted in place.  Mesh is attached to the bar ends to hold the slope face in position. 

Permanent repairs to these slides will involve bringing in soil and other rock materials to rebuild the shoulder by backfilling to create a slope.  The remedial repairs will remain in place.

Traffic control will include closing the affected travel lane and reducing speed limits to 65 MPH throughout the project areas. 

