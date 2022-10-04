Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,900 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 259,759 in the last 365 days.

Benton County Inmate Indicted in Overdose Death of Fellow Inmate

CAMDEN – A Benton County inmate has been indicted and charged in connection with the in-custody death of a fellow inmate earlier this year.

On May 24th, at the request of former 24th Judicial District Attorney General Matt Stowe, TBI special agents began investigating the in-custody death of Christopher S. Ellis (DOB: 1/21/78) at the Benton County Jail.  An autopsy determined Ellis’s death was due to a drug overdose.  During the course of the investigation, agents determined Jason K. Johnson (DOB: 2/12/75) was the person responsible for supplying the drugs to Ellis while in the Benton County Jail.

Today, in coordination with current 24th Judicial District Attorney General Neil Thompson, agents presented the case to the Benton County Grand Jury, who returned indictments charging Johnson with Second Degree Murder and Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Facility.  Johnson, who remains incarcerated in Benton County on unrelated charges, was served arrest warrants on the indicted charges.  His bond on these counts is set at $500,000.

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

Benton County Inmate Indicted in Overdose Death of Fellow Inmate

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.