Rutland Barracks // DUI #2, DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B4005442

TROOPER: Shaughnessy

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 10/03/2022 at approximately 1756

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 103, Shrewsbury, Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI #2, Criminal DLS

ACCUSED: Bobbijo Chambers

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mount Holly, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On October 3, 2022, at approximately 1756 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop for an observed motor vehicle violation. While speaking with the operator, Bobbijo Chambers, signs of impairment were observed. Chambers was administered Standardized Field Sobriety Tests roadside and was subsequently taken into custody for driving under the influence. Troopers also learned that Chambers’ license was under criminal suspension for a previous DUI. Chambers was transported to the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks for processing and later released on a citation to appear in Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer for the charge of DUI #2 and DLS.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/24/2022 at 1000 hours

COURT: Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.