Rutland Barracks // DUI #2, DLS
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B4005442
TROOPER: Shaughnessy
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 10/03/2022 at approximately 1756
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 103, Shrewsbury, Vermont
VIOLATION: DUI #2, Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: Bobbijo Chambers
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mount Holly, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On October 3, 2022, at approximately 1756 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop for an observed motor vehicle violation. While speaking with the operator, Bobbijo Chambers, signs of impairment were observed. Chambers was administered Standardized Field Sobriety Tests roadside and was subsequently taken into custody for driving under the influence. Troopers also learned that Chambers’ license was under criminal suspension for a previous DUI. Chambers was transported to the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks for processing and later released on a citation to appear in Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer for the charge of DUI #2 and DLS.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/24/2022 at 1000 hours
COURT: Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: Included
