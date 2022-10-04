Berlin Barracks / Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A3005644
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. William Warner
STATION: VSP Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 10/3/2022 / 1407 hrs.
STREET: Waterbury Stowe Rd.
TOWN: Waterbury
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Guptil Rd.
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Ronald Ryan
AGE: 69
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bolton, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2012
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Truck
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front End
INJURIES: Head and Leg
HOSPITAL: University of VT Medical Center
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Kristi McAllister
AGE: 45
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Morrisville, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2019
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Sequoia
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Front End
INJURIES: Head, Shoulder, Ankle
HOSPITAL: University of VT Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 10/3/2022 at approximately 1407 hrs. Vermont State Police, Waterbury Ambulance Service and Waterbury Fire Department responded to a crash on Waterbury Stowe Rd.
Investigation determined Vehicle #1 was traveling southbound and crossed the center line. Vehicle #1 collided with a bicycle and rack attached to the rear of a vehicle before colliding with Vehicle #2.
Both operators were transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center for treatment.
The occupants of the third vehicle were not injured.
Traffic on Waterbury Stowe Rd. was delayed for approximately 1.5 hours while crews worked to clear the scene.
The operator of Vehicle #1 was cited to appear in Washington Superior Court for the offense of Negligent Operation.
MUG SHOT: N
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Washington Superior
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/17/2022 0830 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Sergeant William Warner
Vermont State Police
578 Paine Turnpike North
Berlin, VT 05602
Tel: 802-229-9191