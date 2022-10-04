Submit Release
Berlin Barracks / Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 22A3005644                                                        

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. William Warner

STATION: VSP Berlin                       

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 10/3/2022 / 1407 hrs.

STREET: Waterbury Stowe Rd.

TOWN: Waterbury

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Guptil Rd.

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Ronald Ryan

AGE: 69

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bolton, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2012

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front End

INJURIES: Head and Leg

HOSPITAL: University of VT Medical Center

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Kristi McAllister

AGE: 45  

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Morrisville, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Sequoia

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Front End

INJURIES: Head, Shoulder, Ankle

HOSPITAL: University of VT Medical Center

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On 10/3/2022 at approximately 1407 hrs. Vermont State Police, Waterbury Ambulance Service and Waterbury Fire Department responded to a crash on Waterbury Stowe Rd.

 

Investigation determined Vehicle #1 was traveling southbound and crossed the center line.  Vehicle #1 collided with a bicycle and rack attached to the rear of a vehicle before colliding with Vehicle #2.  

 

Both operators were transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center for treatment.  

 

The occupants of the third vehicle were not injured.

 

Traffic on Waterbury Stowe Rd. was delayed for approximately 1.5 hours while crews worked to clear the scene.

 

The operator of Vehicle #1 was cited to appear in Washington Superior Court for the offense of Negligent Operation. 

 

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Washington Superior

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/17/2022    0830 hours    

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

Sergeant William Warner

Vermont State Police

578 Paine Turnpike North
Berlin, VT 05602
Tel: 802-229-9191

 

