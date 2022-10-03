Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan's Written Reply to Parliamentary Question on How the United States' "Strategic Clarity" over Taiwan Will Affect Regional Security and Stability

QUESTION

Mr Desmond Choo: To ask the Minister for Foreign Affairs how will the United States’ "strategic clarity" over Taiwan affect regional security and stability.

REPLY

Taiwan is one of the most sensitive issues in the relationship between the US and China. No one wishes to go to war, but there is a real danger of an escalatory spiral of response and counter-response.

Stable US-China relations are vital for regional peace and prosperity. We welcome efforts by both countries to communicate directly with one another, such as the recent meeting between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and PRC State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the 77th United Nations General Assembly. The priority is for all sides to exercise restraint and deescalate tensions. It is important for the US and China to maintain open channels of communication and work out a modus vivendi in order to move forward despite their differences. We hope that these engagements will reduce the risk of misunderstanding, mishap, and accidents that would otherwise undermine regional stability.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

3 OCTOBER 2022