Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan's Written Reply to Parliamentary Question on Singaporeans Who Are Registered As Being in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyz Republic and Tajikistan

QUESTION

Mr Dennis Tan Lip Fong: To ask the Minister for Foreign Affairs (a) how many Singaporeans are registered as being in (i) Armenia (ii) Azerbaijan (iii) Kyrgyzstan and (iv) Tajikistan respectively; and (b) whether the Ministry is in touch with the respective Singaporeans.

REPLY

On part (a) of the question, as of 2 October 2022, the number of Singaporeans that have registered with MFA in the stated countries are as follows:

• Armenia: four

• Azerbaijan: one

• Kyrgyz Republic: one; and

• Tajikistan: one.

2 MFA reaches out to them to offer consular advice and assistance when there is an emergency or crisis.

3 MFA strongly encourages Singaporeans who travel or reside overseas to e-register on the MFA website.

. . . . .

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

3 OCTOBER 2022