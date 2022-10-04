Family Bonds Foundation Raises Record $165,000 for Charitable Grants

Travel Leaders Group initiative helps individuals struggling with financial hardship both inside and outside the travel industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Family Bonds Foundation, a charitable initiative of Travel Leaders Group, has raised nearly $165,000 for 2022, exceeding its annual goal by 50 percent. The money will assist individuals in need and nonprofit organizations both inside and outside the travel industry.

Founded in 2015 by John Lovell, President of Travel Leaders Group, a division of Internova Travel Group, the Family Bonds Foundation supports families, their children and their communities who are experiencing difficult times or financial hardships. More than 200 grants have been distributed over the past seven years to travel advisors, supplier partners and others.

In June, the foundation held an online fundraiser and conducted a raffle and silent auction at Travel Leaders Network's EDGE conference. A second raffle and silent auction took place at Nexion Travel Group's CoNexion conference, in September. The foundation received a record number of prize donations from supplier partners, including ocean and river cruises, land packages, hotel stays and premium airline tickets.

"I am so grateful for the generosity of our travel advisors, employees and supplier partners who contributed to this unprecedented fundraising effort," said Jackie Friedman, Family Bonds Foundation President, who oversees the organization's Board of Directors. Friedman is also President of Nexion Travel Group. "At Internova Travel Group, one of our core values is human always. Thanks to you, the Family Bonds Foundation is putting that into action by making a difference in people's lives and in the work of groups that are vital to our communities."

These supplier partners made donations for the 2022 fundraising drive: ALG Vacations, AmaWaterways, AMR Collection, Azamara, Carnival Cruise Line, Club Med, Delta Airlines, Enterprise Holdings, Globus family of brands, Holland America Line, MSC Cruises, NCL, Oceania Cruises, Palace Resorts, Princess Cruises, Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Sandals and Beaches Resorts, Silversea Cruises, United Airlines, Viking Cruises and Windstar Cruises.

Helping people recover from natural disasters like Hurricane Ian is just one example of how the Family Bonds Foundation can provide assistance. Other examples include supporting families grappling with medical expenses, caregivers of elderly parents or children with special needs, and single parents trying to make ends meet. In April, the foundation raised $13,000 for the Global Empowerment Mission to support Ukraine relief efforts.

"When I was nominated for the Family Bonds grant, I was elated and so humbled," said recipient Lori Atkinson, a vacation coordinator with Cruise Holidays, a Travel Leaders Network Affiliate in Kansas City. "I couldn't believe that my travel community had come together like they did." Atkinson and her family faced financial strains when her husband suffered a heart attack and stroke, resulting in a lengthy hospital stay and rehabilitation period. "I was nominated by a coworker and it was just such a blessing to receive during this time where everything was so uncertain."

The deadline for the next grant period is Oct. 15, and everyone in the travel industry is encouraged to help the foundation identify potential recipients. To nominate someone or make a donation, go to familybondsfoundation.com.

About Travel Leaders Group

Travel Leaders Group, a division of Internova Travel Group, encompasses the franchise and consortia operations, host agency business and brands predominantly focused on leisure, cruise and tour. This includes Travel Leaders Network, Nexion Travel Group, Barrhead Travel, Roadtrips, Travel Leaders Vacation Center, CruCon Cruise Outlet and Cruise Specialists. Travel Leaders Network is North America's largest travel network.

About Internova Travel Group

Internova Travel Group is one of the largest travel services companies in the world with a collection of leading brands delivering high-touch, personal travel expertise to leisure and corporate clients. The company manages leisure, business and franchise firms through a portfolio of distinctive divisions and represents more than 70,000 travel advisors in over 6,000 company-owned and affiliated locations predominantly in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, with a presence in more than 80 countries.

