Hip Hop Legend Kurtis Blow performs at DanceFit LA to benefit Ava's Heart Foundation

On Sunday, October 2, 2022, Kurtis Blow and his dance team performed live at DanceFit LA in Santa Monica as part of the Ava’s Heart Hip Hop Transplant party.

Guests walked the red carpet, were treated to lunch and gourmet cookies by Gohar Bakery and received gift bags. Attendees could also participate in a silent auction. In addition to the Kurtis Blow performance, Hip Hop master classes were taught by DanceFit instructors Wil-son Williams and Gus Benberry.

Ava’s Heart Transplant housing association has helped over 200 families with post-transplantAva’s Heart is a non-profit organization that gives critically needed assistance to organ transplant patients who are unable to access or afford it. They also focus on providing doctor-mandated pre & post operative housing for patients who must travel away from their homes to receive transplant-related care.

Many attendees of the event were also transplant recipients, as well as Kurtis Blow who received a heart transplant himself in 2020.

Sponsors of the event include: DanceFit, OneLegacy, CareDx, UCLA, Psychic Teaz, and Lance J. Walter.

Event was produced by Ava Kaufman and SDLP Events (Suzanne DeLaurentiis).

