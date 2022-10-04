Submit Release
Summit Industrial Income REIT Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2022 Results and Conference Call

TORONTO, Oct. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Summit Industrial Income REIT ("Summit" or the "REIT") SMU announced today that it will be issuing its results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 on the afternoon of Wednesday, November 9, 2022. A conference call hosted by Summit's management team will be held on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 10.00 am EST.

The telephone numbers to participate in the conference call are:

North America Toll Free: (888) 330-2446

International: (240) 789-2732

Access Code: 7589769

Please enter the Access Code followed by the # sign when instructed.

A slide presentation to accompany management's comments during the conference call will be available prior to the conference call. To view the slides, access the Summit website at www.summitiireit.com and follow the link on the page. The live call will also be available as a webcast. To access the webcast please access the link on our web site at www.summitiireit.com.

A webcast of the call and slides will be archived on the REIT's web site at www.summitIIreit.com.

About Summit Industrial Income REIT

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-ended trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties in key markets across Canada. Summit's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN. For more information, please visit our website at www.summitiireit.com.

For more information, please contact:

Summit Industrial Income REIT

Dayna Gibbs 
Chief Operating Officer 
(905) 791-1181 ext. 220 
dgibbs@summitiireit.com

www.summitiireit.com 
www.linkedin.com/company/summit-industrial-income-reit

SOURCE Summit Industrial Income REIT

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/03/c5137.html

