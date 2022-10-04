Cross Country Healthcare Closes Acquisitions of Mint Medical Physician Staffing, LP and Lotus Medical Staffing LLC

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (the "Company") CCRN, a market-leading tech-enabled workforce solutions platform and advisory firm, today announced that the Company has closed its acquisition of substantially all of the assets and certain liabilities of Mint Medical Physician Staffing, LP ("Mint") and Lotus Medical Staffing LLC ("Lotus").

For over 25 years, Mint has placed thousands of highly qualified physicians, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants in locum tenens positions throughout the country. The organization specializes in hospitalist, emergency medicine, radiology, urgent care, occupational medicine, primary care, and telemedicine placements. Lotus is a boutique agency specializing in anesthesia and surgical specialties for both locum tenens and permanent placements. It staffs operating rooms throughout the U.S. with qualified providers who maximize their clinical skills and leadership experience.

"We are pleased to have Mint and Lotus join the Cross Country team as we continue to build our locum tenens platform," said John A. Martins, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cross Country Healthcare. He continued, "Their wealth of expertise will help support the growing demand we have seen in the rapidly evolving locum tenens landscape."

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCH) is a leading tech-enabled workforce solutions and advisory firm with 36 years of industry experience and insight. We solve complex labor-related challenges for customers while providing high-quality outcomes and exceptional patient care. As a multi-year Best of Staffing® award winner, we are committed to an exceptionally high level of service to our clients and our homecare, education, and clinical and non-clinical healthcare professionals. Our locum tenens line of business, Cross Country Locums, has been certified by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA), the leader in healthcare accreditation, since 2001. We are the first publicly traded staffing firm to obtain The Joint Commission Certification, which we still hold with a Letter of Distinction. Cross Country Healthcare is rated as the top staffing and recruiting employer for women by InHerSights, and CertifiedTM by Great Place to Work®. For two consecutive years, we have received the Top Workplaces USA award and were recently recognized as a recipient of the Top Workplaces Award for Innovation and Leadership by Energage. We have a history of investing in diversity, equality, and inclusion as a key component of the organization's overall corporate social responsibility program, closely aligned with its core values to create a better future for its people, communities, and its stockholders.

