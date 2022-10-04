Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,938 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 259,733 in the last 365 days.

Sunoco LP Announces 3Q 2022 Earnings Release and Call Timing

DALLAS, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunoco LP SUN ("SUN") announced that it will release its third quarter 2022 financial and operating results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Management will hold a conference call that same day at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss SUN's results.

By Phone:

Dial 877-407-6184 (toll free) or 201-389-0877 at least 10 minutes before the call. A replay will be available through November 8, 2022 by dialing 877-660-6853 (toll free) or 201-612-7415 and using the conference ID 13733238.


By Webcast:

Connect to the webcast via the Webcasts and Presentations page of SUN's Investor Relations website at www.SunocoLP.com. Please log in at least 10 minutes in advance to register and download any necessary software. A replay will be available shortly after the call.

About Sunoco LP

Sunoco LP SUN is a master limited partnership with core operations that include the distribution of motor fuel to approximately 10,000 convenience stores, independent dealers, commercial customers and distributors located in more than 40 U.S. states and territories as well as refined product transportation and terminalling assets. SUN's general partner is owned by Energy Transfer LP ET.

Contacts
Scott Grischow
Treasurer, Vice President – Investor Relations and Mergers & Acquisitions
(214) 840-5660, scott.grischow@sunoco.com

James Heckler
Director – Investor Relations and Corporate Finance
(214) 840-5415, james.heckler@sunoco.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sunoco-lp-announces-3q-2022-earnings-release-and-call-timing-301639501.html

SOURCE Sunoco LP

You just read:

Sunoco LP Announces 3Q 2022 Earnings Release and Call Timing

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.