Education Cannot Wait Announces US$11.8 Million Catalytic Grant in Haiti

Implemented by UNICEF and WFP in partnership with the Government of Haiti, new grant seeks to catalyze US$16.7 million in additional funding to reach 45,000 children

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the evolving humanitarian crisis in Haiti, Education Cannot Wait (ECW) announced today a US$11.8 million Multi-Year Resilience Programme that seeks to mobilize an additional $16.2 million to reach more than 45,000 children with holistic educational supports.

The three-year programme will be delivered by UNICEF and the World Food Programme (WFP) in coordination with the Government of Haiti and local partners. The seed-funding investment builds on ECW's US$1.5 million First Emergency Response, bringing total investments in Haiti to US$13.3 million to date.

"Haiti has suffered multiple crises over the years affecting access to a continued and inclusive quality education. We cannot stand by. This is our investment to empower them to rebuild their lives and Haiti," said Yasmine Sherif, Director of Education Cannot Wait, the United Nations global fund for education in emergencies and protracted crises.

While 7 out of 10 Haitians are able to go to primary school, just 60% have access to preschool and only 15% are able to go on to secondary education. Most of the country's schools are private, making it even more difficult for poor or displaced families to access learning opportunities for their children. Over half of the country's schools do not have water or toilets and 75% have no electricity.

"This programme supports the Ministry of Education and Professional Training (MENFP) in providing quality and inclusive education that meets the needs of crisis-affected students. By maintaining the principle that education remains a fundamental and inalienable human right, MENFP wants to guarantee inclusion and equity of access to education for all," said Mr. Nesmy Manigat, Minister of Education and Professional Training in Haiti.

The initial seed funding grant will reach more than 20,000 girls and boys across 35 districts, providing a holistic quality education, including mental health and psychosocial support and school meals.

Worldwide, there are approximately 222 million crisis-impacted children in need of urgent education support. People looking to make a difference can call for leaders to take action in Haiti and beyond, using the #222MillionDreams✨📚 hashtag and by making individual donations to ECW.

